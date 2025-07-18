Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Friendly at Needham
Friday, 18th Jul 2025 17:02

Townâ€™s U21s will play Needham Market at Bloomfields on Tuesday 22nd (KO 7.45pm), the Southern League Premier Division Central side has announced.

John McGrealâ€™s squad are currently in Slovakia where they drew 0-0 in the first of their three games with OFK Dynamo MaloÅ¾enice on Tuesday.

Admission on the gate, by either cash or card, is Â£9 for adults, Â£5 for concessions and Â£3 for under-16s.

The U21s are also scheduled to play another friendly at Long Melford the same night (KO 7.45pm).


Photo: Needham Market FC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



BlueArrow added 17:13 - Jul 18
So what sort of team are they putting out tomorrow at Brightlingsea Regent if they are all abroad ?
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025