U21s Friendly at Needham
Friday, 18th Jul 2025 17:02
Townâ€™s U21s will play Needham Market at Bloomfields on Tuesday 22nd (KO 7.45pm), the Southern League Premier Division Central side has announced.
John McGrealâ€™s squad are currently in Slovakia where they drew 0-0 in the first of their three games with OFK Dynamo MaloÅ¾enice on Tuesday.
Admission on the gate, by either cash or card, is Â£9 for adults, Â£5 for concessions and Â£3 for under-16s.
The U21s are also scheduled to play another friendly at Long Melford the same night (KO 7.45pm).
Photo: Needham Market FC
