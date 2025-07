U21s Friendly at Needham

Friday, 18th Jul 2025 17:02 Town’s U21s will play Needham Market at Bloomfields on Tuesday 22nd (KO 7.45pm), the Southern League Premier Division Central side has announced. John McGreal’s squad are currently in Slovakia where they drew 0-0 in the first of their three games with OFK Dynamo Maloženice on Tuesday. Admission on the gate, by either cash or card, is £9 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for under-16s. The U21s are also scheduled to play another friendly at Long Melford the same night (KO 7.45pm).

Photo: Needham Market FC



