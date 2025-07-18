Town End Week-Long Training Camp With Friendly at Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz

Friday, 18th Jul 2025 17:55 Town end their week-long training camp when they face Austrian Bundesliga side Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz at their Hofmann Personal Stadion on Saturday evening (KO 5pm UK time, 6pm local time). Itâ€™s the third year that the Blues have staged their annual training camp in Austria, each time at a different venue. This summer Town have been based at a sports complex owned by lower division side SV Windischgarsten. Saturdayâ€™s match will be Townâ€™s second of pre-season, Peterborough United having visited Playford Road for a behind closed doors game last Saturday, Posh, who are further advanced in their preparations for 2025/26, winning 1-0. Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz, who finished sixth in their division last season, are also further through their pre-season with Saturdayâ€™s match their fourth friendly. They were beaten 1-0 at home, although not at their stadium, by Czech title holders Slavia Prague on July 5th, then drew 2-2 with Serbian champions Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) at Windischgarsten, where Town have been training, four days later. Last Saturday, they defeated Townâ€™s old friends Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf at FC Hertha Welsâ€™s HUBER Arena, which is just to the west of Linz, Austriaâ€™s third-biggest city. The Blues are likely to field a different XI in each half, as is common at this stage of pre-season. Skipper Sam Morsy, who is completing his move to Kuwait SC, and Omari Hutchinson, who was given an extended break having been with the victorious England U21s squad at the Euros, are among those not with the squad. Wes Burns is continuing his rehab from his ACL, while Aro Muric also may not be involved as he returns from shoulder surgery. Chieo Ogbene and Jaden Philogene have both been pictured training with their teammates and look set to play some part following, respectively, their achilles and MCL injuries. New signings Cedric Kipre and Azor Matusiwa will play their first games in Town shirts, while David Button is one of a number of keepers with the squad and so may not be involved. Youngsters Leon Ayinde and Finley Barbrook have both been spotted in the footage released by the club over the course of the week and are likely to get minutes. You can read a TWTD blog on who might feature for the Austrian side here. As suggested by their name, Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz also wear blue and white, so there could be an early outing for Townâ€™s red away strip. The game is being shown live on TownTV with match passes available for Â£4.99 here. TWTD will be in Austria reporting on the game and giving the post-match reaction.

Photo: Action Images



