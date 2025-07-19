Match For Marcus at Yeovil

Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 09:38 Yeovil Town face Bristol Rovers at Huish Park today in a Match for Marcus, a fundraising friendly celebrating the career of Marcus Stewart, with fans of the striker’s other former clubs invited to attend. At the end of last season, Stewart, 52, who was diagnosed with MND in September 2022, left his role as head of player development with the Glovers having rejoined the club in June 2022, having been a player there late in his career. The Somerset side and the Pirates, for whom the frontman scored against the Blues in his senior debut in a 3-3 draw in 1991, are giving all cash from today’s game to Stewart. “Yeovil Town and Bristol Rovers are pleased to jointly announce that all profits from this weekend’s Match for Marcus will be donated to Marcus Stewart to support him in his courageous battle with Motor Neurone Disease,” the Glovers wrote on their website. “Both Yeovil Town and Bristol Rovers are immensely grateful for Marcus’s outstanding contributions throughout his distinguished playing and coaching career, and we are pleased to have reached this agreement in his honour. “We warmly encourage not only supporters of Yeovil Town and Bristol Rovers, but the wider football community, to join us at Huish Park for what promises to be a memorable and meaningful occasion.” Tickets are available on the Yeovil website here.

Photo: Action Images



