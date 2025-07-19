Simpson: I Made the Wrong Decision to Turn Down Town Deal
Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 10:23
Former Town striker Tyreece Simpson has admitted he made the wrong decision in turning down a contract with the Blues in 2022.
Simpson came through the Town academy and made two senior starts - both in the EFL Trophy - and five sub appearances for the Blues.
The Ipswich-born frontman spent the first half of 2021/22 on loan in League Two at Swindon Town, scoring 11 goals, but having turned down the offer of a new contract with the Blues, with his existing terms up at the end of the season, was recalled from that spell in January due to his ongoing contract dispute which culminated in a request to move on, a number of clubs having shown interest.
That summer Town took up a one-year option on his previous deal in order to secure a fee, which they did when he joined Huddersfield Town in the September for an initial £500,000 plus top-ups.
Since then, Simpson, who was a talented rugby player as a schoolboy and came close to joining the Leicester Tigers academy, has spent time on loan at Northampton Town, before a permanent switch to his current club Stevenage in the summer of 2024.
The 23-year-old, now a St Kitts and Nevis international, ended last season on loan at Colchester in League Two and is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines having ruptured his achilles tendon and sustained a calf tear in pre-season back with Boro in League One.
On Friday evening, he invited questions from fans on Twitter and was robustly quizzed on his Town exit.
“I probably made the wrong decision looking back,” he reflected. “I’ve accepted that a long time ago.
“I’m not living in the past, though. If you got offered triple your income doing the same job, you’re telling me you’re staying? At the time I made a financial decision which was wrong. I was young.”
He added: “If we could all go back in time and change something we would wouldn’t we? But unfortunately life goes on.”
However, he says he won’t let the mistake get him down in the longer term: “Past decision[s] will never ruin me.”
