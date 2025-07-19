Released Defender Garrad Rejoins Hornets

Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 15:03 Released Ipswich Town Womenâ€™s central defender Grace Garrad has rejoined her former club Watford. Garrad was one of six players let go by the Blues at the end of the season following the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title win and promotion to the WSL2 for the first time. The Hornets finished third. The 22-year-old joined Town a year ago from Lewes having started her career with Arsenal before spells at West Ham and Stabaek. The former England U15, U16 and U17 internationalâ€™s previous stint with the Hornets was in the first half of 2022/23 on a dual registration basis with West Ham.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Leutard added 15:11 - Jul 19

I'm not sure if I've missed something, but the Women's team don't appear to have made many signings to replace those they've lost? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments