Released Defender Garrad Rejoins Hornets
Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 15:03
Released Ipswich Town Womenâ€™s central defender Grace Garrad has rejoined her former club Watford.
Garrad was one of six players let go by the Blues at the end of the season following the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title win and promotion to the WSL2 for the first time. The Hornets finished third.
The 22-year-old joined Town a year ago from Lewes having started her career with Arsenal before spells at West Ham and Stabaek.
The former England U15, U16 and U17 internationalâ€™s previous stint with the Hornets was in the first half of 2022/23 on a dual registration basis with West Ham.
Photo: ITFC
