Matusiwa in Town First-Half XI at Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz

Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 16:14 New signing Atso Matusiwa is among the first-half starters for the Blues in their friendly against Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz at their Hofmann Personal Stadion (KO 5pm UK time, 6pm local time). Dutchman Matusiwa, who recently signed from Rennes in France, starts in central midfield alongside Cameron Humphreys. Alex Palmer is in goal with Ben Johnson and Conor Townsend the full-backs and Dara Oâ€™Shea, who skippers, and Elkan Baggott the centre-halves. George Hirst is the number nine with Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics and Jaden Philogene behind him. As is usually the case at this early stage of pre-season, the Blues will change their entire XI at half-time. The game is being shown live on TownTV with match passes available for Â£4.99 here. Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz: Baier, Bakatukanda, Maranda, Briedl, Moormann, Pasic, Anderson, Pirkl, Seidl, Maier, Ronivaldo. Subs: Turner, Goiginger, WÃ¤hling, Wetschka, Dantas, KnollmÃ¼ller, Soares Alves, Huskovic, Varesi-StrauÃŸ. First-half XI: Palmer, Johnson, Oâ€™Shea (c), Baggott, Townsend, Matusiwa, Humphreys, J Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst.

Photo: ITFC



matty81 added 16:19 - Jul 19

Loan signing??

dyersdream added 16:19 - Jul 19

Thought we'd signed Matusiwa for a fee? 3

ImAbeliever added 16:19 - Jul 19

Strong starting 11 1

BlueBoots added 16:28 - Jul 19

Phil's had a bit of a mare here...his name is Azor, as well as not being a loan signing!!! 1

Runner added 16:38 - Jul 19

As it says, 1st half starters.

2nd half, Walton, H Clarke, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Cedric Kipre (loan) Ogbene, Burns, Chaplin, J Taylor, Broadhead.

That still leaves, J Clarke, Johnson, Godfrey, if any of my above are not fit.

That is a good 25 man squad. 0

Runner added 16:40 - Jul 19

Sorry, just read it again, J Clarke starting, 24 man squad.

BlueBoots added 16:40 - Jul 19

@Runner



Godfrey is long gone... 0

Runner added 16:42 - Jul 19

Johnson starting, 23 man squad, we need aat least 2 more minimum.

I would be no good as a staff writer here. 0

Runner added 16:46 - Jul 19

Cheers @BlueBoots.

22 man squad, where are those 3 new signings!!??!!! 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 16:47 - Jul 19

@Runner - stick to the day job mate

