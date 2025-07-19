Matusiwa in Town First-Half XI at Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz
Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 16:14
New signing Atso Matusiwa is among the first-half starters for the Blues in their friendly against Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz at their Hofmann Personal Stadion (KO 5pm UK time, 6pm local time).
Dutchman Matusiwa, who recently signed from Rennes in France, starts in central midfield alongside Cameron Humphreys.
Alex Palmer is in goal with Ben Johnson and Conor Townsend the full-backs and Dara Oâ€™Shea, who skippers, and Elkan Baggott the centre-halves.
George Hirst is the number nine with Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics and Jaden Philogene behind him.
As is usually the case at this early stage of pre-season, the Blues will change their entire XI at half-time.
The game is being shown live on TownTV with match passes available for Â£4.99 here.
Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz: Baier, Bakatukanda, Maranda, Briedl, Moormann, Pasic, Anderson, Pirkl, Seidl, Maier, Ronivaldo. Subs: Turner, Goiginger, WÃ¤hling, Wetschka, Dantas, KnollmÃ¼ller, Soares Alves, Huskovic, Varesi-StrauÃŸ.
First-half XI: Palmer, Johnson, Oâ€™Shea (c), Baggott, Townsend, Matusiwa, Humphreys, J Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Townâ€™s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKennaâ€™s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I donâ€™t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, youâ€™d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most punditsâ€™ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]