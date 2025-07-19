McKenna: Legend of the Club Morsy Will Leave With Everyone's Best Wishes

Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 20:16 Town boss Kieran McKenna says “legend of the club” Sam Morsy will go with everyone’s best wishes should his move to Kuwait SC be confirmed. The Blues captain has been in Kuwait City this week to discuss the switch with a deal understood to be close to confirmation. TWTD revealed last weekend that a Kuwaiti club was targeting Morsy, who captained the club to back-to-back promotions in his four years at Portman Road, with Kuwait SC emerging as that side in midweek when the midfielder travelled to the Middle East with his family to look at the club and where they would be living. We understand a very lucrative two-year offer is on the table with Town allowing him to leave on a free transfer, despite a year remaining on his contract. “I think it’ll be announced in due time if things progress,” McKenna said when asked about the situation. “Samy’s looking at an option that’s come up for him, a fantastic move he sees for himself and his family and securing their future as well. “I think it’s known how highly we think of Samy, how highly we regard Samy, he’s a legend of the club. We’d love to have him with us this season but also I think it’s right that his wishes are respected as well with what he’s done for the club. “He’s been given permission by the club this week to have those conversations and if it progresses then it’s obvious to say he goes with everyone’s best wishes and he’ll leave a big, big hole to fill. “And that’s the challenge for everyone in the dressing room and other people who come in to fill it as a collective.” Asked whether it was Morsy’s decision, McKenna added: “I can certainly say I would love to have had Samy here this year and the desire was to keep Samy. Of course, there are other discussions and elements to that as well, but we would love to have had Samy here this year. “He’s had a really good offer and something that he wished to pursue, so I think we have to wish him all the best for that if it does end up following through. “I think what he’s done at the club will always be remembered. We’ve already spoken to the group, it’s a loss, for sure, but it’s an opportunity as well for other people to step up and grow and develop themselves. We’ll see how that one plays out but it’s certainly in that direction.” Dara O’Shea is the obvious successor having worn the armband last season and in the first half today, but McKenna says it’s too early to announce a new captain. “There are no decisions or announcements on that yet, really," he said. “Samy’s [exit] has not been confirmed or announced. “We have some good leaders in the group, Dara’s one of them. He captained the team at different times last year, even having come in really late in the summer, so now with a full pre-season, we expect him to step as a leader but I think more importantly it’s within the whole group. “Everyone needs to look at this and realise that what Samy gave us in terms of his habits, his professionalism, the way he drove the group. “That’s a hole that you can’t expect one player to fill but it’s a hole that if every player can give five or 10 per cent more of themselves in those areas, then you can come out of the side of it a stronger group and that’s the target within the playing squad.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TedTurnip added 20:22 - Jul 19

I suspect the whole conversation was along the lines of ‘we would love to have you with us next season Samy…… but you won’t be captain’ -10

tractorfromongar added 20:25 - Jul 19

Be really sad to see Sammy go. Solid as a rock in the Championship and a great captain. All the very best to him but what a hole to fill 6

keighleyblue added 20:32 - Jul 19

Turnip. What an utterly gormless, infantile, disrespectful comment. Thank god Mckenna can articulate how we all feel. 7

Phil1969 added 20:33 - Jul 19

Yes sad day if it happens but he is not the future and good luck to him for securing a financial deal at this end of his career. We are run by investment companies who have only the Premiership riches in mind. If we were building around 30 somethings in the middle they would no doubt have a problem whatever McK says!

0

billlm added 20:37 - Jul 19

THE MAN 0

flykickingbybgunn added 20:43 - Jul 19

Sad of course. But Sammy must do what is best for himself and his family.

What a lot we have had from him.

Must go into the hall of fame now.

Andy Nelson, Mick Mills, Matt Holland and now Sammy.

Thanks and best wishes. 0

ITFC_Singapore added 20:43 - Jul 19

Am i the only one who is not completely happy with how this has played out. We all saw that Samy was miles off in the Prem last year, but i think he would have done a great job in the Championship this season. We've now lost a player that could have contributed significantly to us getting promoted. He could have headed off at the end of this season. Also, I understand doing the 'right thing' by a legend like Samy, but how are we not getting a decent fee for a player with a year to go on his contract ? This is business, we're not a charity. I can just about get my head around letting him go if this is a great opportunity for him and his family, but if they can afford to pay him life changing oil money, surely they could have paid a decent chunk of change to us to take him given our loss for the upcoming season. I don't think that would have blown the deal. No offence to Samy, but we need to do what is best for ITFC. All that said.....what a player and will always be a legend at Ipswich. Thanks for those magnificent performances. 0

Ebantiass added 20:50 - Jul 19

The word legend is used too often by every single club,that said Sammy was pivitol in our meterotic rise through the leagues. A giant that will be missed. 2

WestSussexBlue added 20:56 - Jul 19

ITFC SINGAPORE….What would you expect the club to do?

Sam has been an incredible player, leader, captain and role model to many at the club and needs to go with our support understanding and overwhelming thanks.

The very least we can do for Sam is allow him and his family to leave with our gratitude for what he has done for our great club.

A shame but very much a Town icon of these Double Promotions. 1

Mark added 21:01 - Jul 19

Morsy has been fantastic for us, instrumental in all our success. It is an unusual situation that we apparently want to keep him, he is under contact for another year, we are short in central midfield, but we let him go on a free transfer. It puts a lot of pressure on us to get new signings through the door. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 21:12 - Jul 19

None of us realised quite what Paul Cook was on about when he was waiting on Sammy to get in the side with comments like "those things won't happen with him about".



Well it was a bit of a ropey start, but after McKenna came, he has shown us everything we could have hoped for in a midfielder and captain.....and a really nice person (off the pitch). Boss is right. IF he goes out is a big hole to fill.... HUGE! 0

jas0999 added 21:25 - Jul 19

Let’s all wish Sam well. Deserved.



Look forward to the replacement though. 4 x CM out. 1 x In. 0

TedTurnip added 21:28 - Jul 19

May I suggest some of you have a cold drink and a lie down - you’re overdoing it a bit 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments