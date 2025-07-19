McKenna: Legend of the Club Morsy Will Leave With Everyone's Best Wishes
Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 20:16
Town boss Kieran McKenna says “legend of the club” Sam Morsy will go with everyone’s best wishes should his move to Kuwait SC be confirmed.
The Blues captain has been in Kuwait City this week to discuss the switch with a deal understood to be close to confirmation.
TWTD revealed last weekend that a Kuwaiti club was targeting Morsy, who captained the club to back-to-back promotions in his four years at Portman Road, with Kuwait SC emerging as that side in midweek when the midfielder travelled to the Middle East with his family to look at the club and where they would be living. We understand a very lucrative two-year offer is on the table with Town allowing him to leave on a free transfer, despite a year remaining on his contract.
“I think it’ll be announced in due time if things progress,” McKenna said when asked about the situation. “Samy’s looking at an option that’s come up for him, a fantastic move he sees for himself and his family and securing their future as well.
“I think it’s known how highly we think of Samy, how highly we regard Samy, he’s a legend of the club. We’d love to have him with us this season but also I think it’s right that his wishes are respected as well with what he’s done for the club.
“He’s been given permission by the club this week to have those conversations and if it progresses then it’s obvious to say he goes with everyone’s best wishes and he’ll leave a big, big hole to fill.
“And that’s the challenge for everyone in the dressing room and other people who come in to fill it as a collective.”
Asked whether it was Morsy’s decision, McKenna added: “I can certainly say I would love to have had Samy here this year and the desire was to keep Samy. Of course, there are other discussions and elements to that as well, but we would love to have had Samy here this year.
“He’s had a really good offer and something that he wished to pursue, so I think we have to wish him all the best for that if it does end up following through.
“I think what he’s done at the club will always be remembered. We’ve already spoken to the group, it’s a loss, for sure, but it’s an opportunity as well for other people to step up and grow and develop themselves. We’ll see how that one plays out but it’s certainly in that direction.”
Dara O’Shea is the obvious successor having worn the armband last season and in the first half today, but McKenna says it’s too early to announce a new captain.
“There are no decisions or announcements on that yet, really," he said. “Samy’s [exit] has not been confirmed or announced.
“We have some good leaders in the group, Dara’s one of them. He captained the team at different times last year, even having come in really late in the summer, so now with a full pre-season, we expect him to step as a leader but I think more importantly it’s within the whole group.
“Everyone needs to look at this and realise that what Samy gave us in terms of his habits, his professionalism, the way he drove the group.
“That’s a hole that you can’t expect one player to fill but it’s a hole that if every player can give five or 10 per cent more of themselves in those areas, then you can come out of the side of it a stronger group and that’s the target within the playing squad.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]