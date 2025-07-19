McKenna: Interest in Omari Natural
Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 20:40
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the interest in Blues forward Omari Hutchinson is no surprise with Brentford understood to have made multiple offers for the England U21 international.
The Bees matched the £35 million relegation release clause in Hutchinson’s contract before Tuesday’s 5pm deadline but failed to offer payment terms which would have triggered it.
However, the West Londoners, who yesterday agreed to sell forward Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United for £70 million, are expected to come back in for the former Chelsea man with some reports claiming the Blues want £40 million for his services.
Hutchinson hasn’t been with the Town squad in Austria as he was given additional time off having been with England’s victorious U21s squad at the European Championship in Slovakia.
Quizzed on the situation following Town’s 4-1 friendly victory over Blau-Weiß Linz, McKenna said: “Omari’s still on his holiday, a well-earned break from the summer.
“There’s obviously been interested parties in Omari, which is natural with how he’s done but he’s still an Ipswich Town player.
“My full focus really has been on the group that’s here and hopefully we’ll catch up with Omari this week.”
The Blues paid Chelsea an initial £20 million for Hutchinson last summer with the £2.5 million top-up clauses having been triggered over the last year. The West Londoners are understood to be due a percentage of the fee - 25 per cent of profit was reported at time of last year’s move - Town would receive.
Photo: Matchday Images
