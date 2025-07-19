McKenna: Muric Close to Return, Slicker Set For Loan

Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 21:46 Town manager Kieran McKenna believes Aro Muric could still have a part to play at Portman Road as he closes in on a return from injury, while revealing Scotland international Cieran Slicker wasn’t on the pre-season trip to Austria as he is looking at loan options. Muric, 26, joined the Blues last summer from Burnley for an initial £10 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons, but endured a tough season, making a number of high profile and costly mistakes before picking up a shoulder injury which required surgery in March. The Kosovo international was in Austria with the rest of the squad but wasn’t involved in this afternoon’s friendly against Blau-Weiß Linz, which the Blues won 4-1. “Aro’s just still working back from his injury, really,” McKenna explained. “He’s back in some training now but is still getting there. He’s really not far away, so the [goalkeeping] unit looks really strong.” While Alex Palmer and Christian Walton played a half each against the Austrian Bundesliga side, McKenna had praise for his newest keeper, David Button, 36, who joined on a one-year deal earlier this month, while another of his glovesmen stayed behind in Suffolk. “David Button’s had a great impact, I have to say, a top, top goalkeeper, he has made a great impact straight away,” McKenna said. “Cieran Slicker’s looking at options for loans, so all being well, with David coming in, the plan will be for him to go and get some first-team experience this year, which he’s definitely ready for and get some games. “We’ll see how that pans out over the next few weeks but it feels like a really strong department at the moment.” Quizzed on whether Muric could still play a part going forward, despite speculation he could move on this summer, McKenna said: “Everything’s possible. Aro’s a really, really talented goalkeeper. He showed that in spells last year and in certain games last year. “We have four senior goalkeepers at the moment and pre-season is there for people to compete and we need at least three really strong senior goalkeepers in the building. We’ll see how it plays out over the remainder of the summer.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Portman_Pie added 21:54 - Jul 19

Dear oh dear. I was hoping his absence indicated he was somewhere in Europe negotiating a move. 2

Bluearmy_81 added 21:56 - Jul 19

“Close to leaving” would have been better to read. Awful keeper with Sunday league level errors of judgement at time (Bournemouth at home.) Inexcusable. Cant afford his mistakes and ineptitude 2

dirtydingusmagee added 22:08 - Jul 19

Nooooo 1

Writtleblue added 22:09 - Jul 19

Oh no. 1

LancsBlue added 22:52 - Jul 19

Muric is potentially by far the best of our goalkeepers. He made some dreadful and costly errors and we can't hide away from that. However, without going into detail of his track record, there is a reason why we paid good money for him. He will have learned from his mistakes and McKenna will trust his goalkeeping team to get the best out of him and to get a good return on the club's investment in him. I see little point in taking a big loss on him and letting someone else reap the benefit of the work that will have been going on to restore his confidence and to achieve greater consistency. -1

