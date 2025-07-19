McKenna: We Need to Expand Our Scouting Networks and Recruit From Different Markets

Saturday, 19th Jul 2025 21:59 Town manager Kieran McKenna has spoken about his first two outfield signings, Azor Matusiwa and Cedric Kipre, who played a half each in today’s 4-1 friendly win at Blau-Weiß Linz, and says the Blues need to be in a position to recruit more players from overseas. Central midfielder Matusiwa joined on a permanent basis from Rennes for €9 million (£7.8 million), signing a four-year deal, while central defender Kipre joined on a season-long loan from Reims. “I think Azor first of all, that’s certainly a position we need to add to this summer and still need to add to,” McKenna said. “He’s a player that the club has tracked for quite a while actually, through the whole of last season and beyond that. And, of course, he used to play with Jens [Cajuste at Reims prior to joining Rennes last summer] as well, so he’s been on the radar for a little while. “A really good midfielder, really high energy, does both sides of the game really well, defends well, presses well, intercepts well, is a real team player and uses the ball well. “It’s not an easy role to come into in a team and it will take him time to fully adapt but he made a good start this week and is a great guy, so he’s fitted into the group really well. “And Cedric, we wanted to add more strength in that area to make sure we’ve got good depth and good options and he’s a really strong defender with experience at the level. “Should be able to fit in really well, has fitted in really well pretty quickly and he’s someone we’re glad to have in.” Asked whether he has been keeping a particular eye on the French league lately, McKenna smiled: “You’d find plenty of video of Cedric without looking at the French league. He’s a player we know really well from his time in England as well. “Azor is one that the club have watched for quite a while and I think it’s well discussed internally, and probably externally, that we need to expand our scouting networks and be able to recruit from different markets. “It’s always about getting the right player but the wider you have good insight into different leagues, the better. “Azor is a player who doesn’t have experience in England but has a lot of top-flight experience and we think in time his qualities will translate really well to the Championship and we think could translate well to the division above as well.”

flykickingbybgunn added 22:06 - Jul 19

Good to know that we are looking elsewhere as well as this country.

But interesting that they have been following players for a year or so before making a move.

Smacks of good careful management. 0

