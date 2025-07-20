Nigerian Youngster on Trial With U21s and U18s
Sunday, 20th Jul 2025 11:25
Nigerian youngster Sunday Joseph is among the trialists to have featured the Blues’ U21s and U18s during pre-season.
We understand the 18-year-old left-footed winger, who came through the Lagos-based Nath Boys Academy, was with the U21s for the friendlies at Lowestoft and Leiston earlier this month and the U18s at Brightlingsea yesterday.
According to EFL Analysis, the Blues aren’t the only club interested in Joseph with Brentford, Swiss side Basel and Greek club PAOK all claimed to be keen. Last summer it was reported he was close to joining Latvian side Riga FC.
Town, whose academy is moving up to category one this summer, have fielded a number of trialists in their U18s and U21s games in pre-season.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]