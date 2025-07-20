Nigerian Youngster on Trial With U21s and U18s

Sunday, 20th Jul 2025 11:25 Nigerian youngster Sunday Joseph is among the trialists to have featured the Blues’ U21s and U18s during pre-season. We understand the 18-year-old left-footed winger, who came through the Lagos-based Nath Boys Academy, was with the U21s for the friendlies at Lowestoft and Leiston earlier this month and the U18s at Brightlingsea yesterday. According to EFL Analysis, the Blues aren’t the only club interested in Joseph with Brentford, Swiss side Basel and Greek club PAOK all claimed to be keen. Last summer it was reported he was close to joining Latvian side Riga FC. Town, whose academy is moving up to category one this summer, have fielded a number of trialists in their U18s and U21s games in pre-season.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



algarvefan added 12:02 - Jul 20

Good to see recruitment looking out for promising young talent, it is the way forward. 2

Axeldalai_lama added 12:05 - Jul 20

Are we absolutely sure he's not 27?! -3

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments