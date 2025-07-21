Long Melford Friendly Off

Town’s U21s’ pre-season friendly against Long Melford at Stoneylands on Tuesday evening has been called off with John McGreal’s side in action at Needham Market that night (KO 7.45pm).

Long Melford have announced that their game with the Blues’ second string will no long take place with a friendly at Cornard United replacing it.

The U21s have spent the last week at a training camp in Slovakia, drawing 0-0 with OFK Dynamo Maloženice and beating a Slovan Bratislava side 1-0.

Admission by either cash or card on the gate to Tuesday evening's game against Needham at Bloomfields is £9 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for under-16s.





Photo: Action Images