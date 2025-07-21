Blues Among Clubs Linked With Liverpool Youngster

Monday, 21st Jul 2025 11:30

Town are reported to be among a number of clubs eyeing a loan move for Liverpool midfielder James McConnell.

According to Lewis Steele, the Daily Mail’s Merseyside reporter, highly rated McConnell is set to sign a new long-term deal at Anfield before heading out on loan with the Blues, West Brom, Derby and German sides all interested.

The 20-year-old, who is missing the Reds’ Asia tour due to a minor knock, started out as an attacking midfielder but over the last couple of years has moved to a more defensive role.

Newcastle-born McConnell joined Liverpool from Sunderland as an U15 and has made one start - in a Champions League tie against PSV last season - and nine sub appearances for the Reds, among them the 2024 Carabao Cup final. McConnell, who is 5ft 9in tall, has also won one England cap at U20 level.

Town boss Kieran McKenna said at the weekend that the Blues need to add more to their midfield ranks with skipper Sam Morsy closing in on a move to Kuwait SC and Massimo Luongo and loanees Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips having departed at the end of the season. So far, only Azor Matusiwa has been added to the midfield options.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards has insisted Blues target Hayden Hackney is committed to the Teessiders.

TWTD revealed earlier this month that Town are showing interest in the 23-year-old, who was given additional time off by Boro having been with the England U21s at the European Championship.

“H, as far as I'm concerned and aware at the moment, he's here and that's why he's playing and out on the pitch,” Edwards told the Northern Echo.

“He's fully committed. He loves this football club and we love him. He's a really good player, I thought him and Aidan [Morris] showed that in the first half [of Saturday’s friendly at Mansfield.”





Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect

bobble added 11:35 - Jul 21

No more scouserx we had truckloads under cook and got nowhere -8

flykickingbybgunn added 11:47 - Jul 21

Dont care where they come from. If KMcK thinks they are good enough that is good enough for me. 5

flykickingbybgunn added 11:47 - Jul 21

flykickingbybgunn added 11:49 - Jul 21

How did I do that twice ?

Apologies.

But also pointing out that he is a Geordie not a scouser. 4

PortmanTerrorist added 11:57 - Jul 21

We hear a great deal about players from 'big' clubs, who are apparently worth a small fortune despite having achieved absolutely nothing in men's football....at the age of 20+.



Made similar comment earlier. If we go down this route, we have to sign the player, and he has to go straight into our first team and be good. A big ask, but we only have a couple of seasons of financial advantage and that adds pressure. Trust the Club, but it makes me nervous 1

Cookieboy added 12:02 - Jul 21

Why do we keep going down the loan route with our midfielders. ??? If they are any good we can't keep 'em. Buy a good one and make him better -1

Monkey_Blue added 12:03 - Jul 21

PortmanTerrorist. We signed Omari on loan when he had played less first team football than this lad and we eased him into the side. He wasn’t a regular starter until the second half of that season

2