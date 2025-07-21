Town Yet to Open Young Talks

Monday, 21st Jul 2025 13:22 TWTD understands Town are yet to open talks with veteran former England international Ashley Young, but there is interest. Earlier, TalkSPORT reported that Young was “likely” to join the Blues after a return to his first club Watford broke down, however, that overstates the situation as it stands. We understand Young is a player interesting Town this summer and is on the list of potential recruits - as a player rather than as a player-coach as previously rumoured - but with no discussions having taken place up to now. Young, who turned 40 earlier this month and would be Town’s oldest ever signing, is a free agent having been released by Everton at the end of the season after two years at Goodison Park. Young senior made his breakthrough with the Hornets in 2003 having been at the club since he was 10. Capped by England 39 times, scoring seven goals, Stevenage-born moved on to Aston Villa in 2007 and then Manchester United four years later and was at the club after Kieran McKenna had been promoted to the first-team staff. A spell at Inter Milan, then a return to Aston Villa following prior to joining Everton in July 2023. Speaking when McKenna was in discussions with Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United last summer, Young was full of praise for the Northern Irishman. “I think he’s got everything to be a top, top manager,” he told TalkSPORT. “I worked with him at Manchester United and saw how much passion he’s got for football, the love he's got for football and just how he wants to be successful. “He's seen as one of those managers. At Ipswich they want to play football, they want to be expansive, they want to get on the front foot. “Obviously, he's younger than me, he's just one of those coaches that wants to be successful. He's got everything there to be a successful manager, no disrespect to Ipswich, at a bigger club.” Meanwhile, we understand Young’s son Tyler has been among the trialists featuring for the U21s in pre-season. The 19-year-old was released by Peterborough at the end of last season.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 13:43 - Jul 21

Hmmmm, 40yrs old! 1

EuanTown added 13:44 - Jul 21

Must be the off season. He's coming he's not coming. We are in talks, we've not even spoken to him. My goodness I love this part of the year. What will be will be. Love the speculation as it means I don't have to think about work.



Roll on the 8th. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments