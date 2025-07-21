Town Women to Host Villa U21s in Friendly

Monday, 21st Jul 2025 15:20 Ipswich Town Women will play a friendly against WSL side Aston Villa’s U21s at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe on Sunday 17th August (KO 2pm). The game is the second friendly announced - the Blues face Wolves at the same venue on Sunday 3rd August - with Joe Sheehan’s team also playing behind-closed-doors matches over the next few weeks prior to the start of the campaign proper on Sunday 6th September. Newly promoted Town will learn their WSL2 fixtures when they’re released on Friday at 10am.

Photo: Asif Burhan



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Westy added 15:40 - Jul 21

Great, but could this not have been arranged so as not to clash with the men's first home game (almost), who are kicking off at Portman Road at noon against Southampton. 1

Mark added 16:30 - Jul 21

It's only a warm up game against an U21 side, but I hope that during the season fixture clashes with the men are avoided.



It is interesting that the friendlies are in Felixstowe rarher than Colchester. I wonder if the cup games could be played there too during the season. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments