Town Women to Host Villa U21s in Friendly
Monday, 21st Jul 2025 15:20
Ipswich Town Women will play a friendly against WSL side Aston Villa’s U21s at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe on Sunday 17th August (KO 2pm).
The game is the second friendly announced - the Blues face Wolves at the same venue on Sunday 3rd August - with Joe Sheehan’s team also playing behind-closed-doors matches over the next few weeks prior to the start of the campaign proper on Sunday 6th September.
Newly promoted Town will learn their WSL2 fixtures when they’re released on Friday at 10am.
Photo: Asif Burhan
