U21s in Action at Needham

Tuesday, 22nd Jul 2025 10:47

Town’s U21s are in friendly action against Southern League Premier Division Central side Needham Market at Bloomfields this evening (KO 7.45pm).

John McGreal’s squad has just returned from a training camp in Slovakia where they drew 0-0 with OFK Dynamo Maloženice and beat a Slovan Bratislava side 1-0.

Prior to that they had played friendlies with Lowestoft and Leiston, winning 4-2 against the Trawler Boys and drawing 2-2 at Victory Road.

Admission is by either cash or card on the gate at £9 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for under-16s.

Another previously announced U21s friendly at Long Melford also scheduled for this evening has been cancelled.





Photo: Needham Market FC