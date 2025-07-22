Fourteen Sign Contracts Ahead of WSL2 Campaign
Tuesday, 22nd Jul 2025 11:00
Town have confirmed that 14 players have signed new contracts with the women’s side for the WSL2 season ahead.
Skipper Maria Boswell (pictured), all-time top appearance-maker and goalscorer Natasha Thomas, Charlotte Fleming, Shauna Guyatt, Laura Hartley, Summer Hughes, Nina Meollo, Leah Mitchell, Natalia Negri, Lucy O’Brien, Sophie Peskett, Kyra Robertson, Ruby Seaby and Megan Wearing have all committed themselves to the club’s first ever campaign in the second tier having been offered new terms at the end of last season.
“We are delighted to retain so many of our title-winning team,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club site.
“The group formed such a strong togetherness last campaign and we’ll need to see that again heading into what will be a new and exciting challenge for us.
“We have so many talented players at our club and I’m looking forward to working with them all throughout our first season in the second tier.”
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
