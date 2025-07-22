Town Women Sign Striker Dean

Tuesday, 22nd Jul 2025 13:03 Ipswich Town Women have signed striker Rianna Dean following her Southampton exit at the end of last season. The 26-year-old, who will wear the number nine shirt, spent the last two years with the Saints, playing alongside Blues defender Paige Peake, who recently returned to Town, and under assistant manager Lauren Phillips, scoring nine goals in 18 appearances. “I am delighted to be at such an ambitious club and I’m really excited to get started,” Dean, who has experience of playing in the top two tiers of women’s football, told the club site.



“I know a few of the girls here already and I’ve heard such good things from them. The club feels really integrated across all areas which is exactly what I want as a player.”



“The number nine shirt always comes with pressure but I think that’s a good thing. Hopefully I can live up to it and score a few goals here.”



Manager Joe Sheehan added: “Rianna is a player we have known about for a while and someone who possesses so many brilliant attributes which we look for in a striker.



“I think the experience she brings into the group will be so valuable to us and we are so excited to be working with her throughout the upcoming campaign.” Uxbridge-born Dean came through the youth ranks at Arsenal before moving on to Millwall in 2017 having made one senior cup appearance for the Gunners. After a year, she departed for Spurs, where she bagged 18 goals in 49 appearances over three seasons, securing promotion to the WSL in her first campaign in which she was joint-second top scorer in the Women’s Championship. An England cap at U17, U19 and U21 levels, Dean spent an injury hit 2021/22 at Liverpool before joining Championship Crystal Palace for a year prior to her switch to Southampton in 2023.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Edmundo added 14:24 - Jul 22

Fantastic news: replacing with experience and quality. Just what's needed for the step up. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments