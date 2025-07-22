Halajko New Director of Football Operations, Chenery Appointed Academy Manager
Tuesday, 22nd Jul 2025 16:36
Dmitri Halajko, previously Town’s academy director, has been appointed the new director of football operations, TWTD having revealed Gary Probert’s departure for a job at Liverpool a fortnight ago, while Ben Chenery has been named academy manager.
Halajko joined the club in August last year having been Colchester United’s sporting director and over the course of 2024/25 worked on the changes required to move the academy up to category one with the Blues having received the rubber-stamp earlier this month.
The 45-year-old’s new role will see him continue to oversee the academy, while also heading up a number of first-team areas and the women’s team programme.
“We are really pleased to appoint Dmitri to this important role,” Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said.
Prior to his spell at Colchester, Halajko had been coaching manager for the Premier League.
Before that, between July 2019 and November 2021, he was lead coach with West Ham’s U23s having joined the Hammers from Leicester, where he had been head of player development U9-U23 for just over two years.
Between July 2014 and June 2017, Halajko was U21s coach at Norwich City having spent a three-year stint as a youth coach educator at the FA.
Another spell with the Canaries, coaching their U16s for two years, preceded that position.
He worked with the FA as a regional manager between 2010 and 2012, having been Colchester’s centre of excellence manager/community manager for 10 years taking on various roles over that time.
As a player, he was a midfielder in non-league for FC Clacton and Rowhedge among others.
The Blues have also announced that Chenery will join as academy manager in the middle of August.
A one-time Town academy player, he followed former Town youth coach Terry Westley to Luton in 1995 along with Matthew Upson.
He subsequently went on to play for Cambridge United, Canvey Island, Kettering and Chelmsford.
The 48-year-old joined Bury Town as assistant manager in 2012 and was appointed manager two years later, leaving in 2023.
While at Ram Meadow, Chenery also led the West Suffolk club’s academy partnership scheme and coached Town’s U15s and was an U21s support coach.
Latterly, the Ipswich-born former defender spent two years at Spurs as youth development lead phase coach and then U21s assistant coach.
Photo: TownTV
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]