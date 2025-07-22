Blues Beaten By Hammers in Behind Closed Doors Friendlies

Tuesday, 22nd Jul 2025 17:03 Town played two 60-minute behind-closed-doors friendlies with West Ham United at their Rush Green training ground this afternoon. According to various West Ham sources, the Premier League side, who were at Portman Road on the final day of 2024/25, won the first game 1-0 courtesy of a late own goal, while Callum Marshall and Lucas Paqueta were on target as the East Londoners won the second 2-0. No details of either line-up has emerged, as was the case with Town’s other behind-closed-doors game this summer, a 1-0 defeat to Peterborough United at Playford Road just over a fortnight ago in their first friendly of the summer. The Blues are next in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Friday evening.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



