Young Watching Town U21s at Needham

Tuesday, 22nd Jul 2025 21:08 Veteran former England international Ashley Young is watching Town’s U21s in friendly action at Needham Market with his son Tyler on trial with John McGreal’s squad. Yesterday, it was reported that Young is “likely” to join the Blues after a return move to his first club Watford broke down over terms. However, TWTD subsequently revealed that while the 40-year-old is a player of interest, Town were still to begin talks with Young, who left Everton at the end of last season. Tyler Young, 19, has lined up in central midfield for the U21s against the Marketmen this evening having featured in previous friendlies after being released by Peterborough in May. He was previously with the youth set-ups at Arsenal, Milton Keynes Dons and QPR. Capped by England 39 times, scoring seven goals, Ashley Young started his career with the Hornets having joined them aged 10. The Stevenage-born full-back or winger moved on to Aston Villa in 2007 and then Manchester United four years later and was at the club after Kieran McKenna had been promoted to the first-team staff and has praised the Blues boss. A spell at Inter Milan, then a return to Aston Villa following prior to joining Everton in July 2023. Speaking last week, Young said he is keen to keep playing in the season ahead despite hitting his forties.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



