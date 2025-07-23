Former Town Youth Coach Owen Dies
Wednesday, 23rd Jul 2025 12:50
Former Town youth coach Brian Owen has died, aged 80.
A statement on his Facebook page posted this morning reads: “It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the football legend that is Brian Owen.”
Owen, a winger with Watford, Colchester and Wolves in his playing days, joined Sir Bobby Robson’s Town staff in 1979 following Cyril Lea’s exit, coaching the youth team.
But it was at Colchester where he spent most of his post-playing career, working as a coach and also a physiotherapist, and later as chief scout, eventually leaving that role in 2014. In 2005, the U’s and Blues staged a benefit match in his honour in pre-season.
Harefield-born Owen also had spells on the staffs at Wolves, Peterborough, Luton and Crystal Palace, at one-time was assistant manager at Cambridge United and late in his career scouted for Hibernian.
Almost certainly uniquely, he operated in all the top four divisions in England as a player, coach, scout and physio.
Owen, who lived at Great Bentley, also worked with England as a coach and physio, once again under Robson as well as Terry Venables, Howard Wilkinson, Dave Sexton and Ron Greenwood.
In 2016, Owen published his autobiography, A Man For All Seasons, with David Pleat providing a foreword.
Steve McGavin, a youth player with Town in the eighties, later a Colchester player and then head of academy recruitment with the Blues, is among those paying tribute.
“RIP BO, condolences to his family and friends. A massive influence on me as a young player, so many special memories,” he wrote on Facebook.
Ex-Town and U’s midfielder Adam Tanner added: “Very sad - wonderful football man, will be greatly missed - RIP - Legend BO.”
Photo: Action Images
