Young Close to Completing Town Move
Wednesday, 23rd Jul 2025 16:41
Veteran former England international Ashley Young is close to completing a move to the Blues on a one-year deal.
The 40-year-old, released by Everton at the end of last season, has undergone a medical at Town and is set to be unveiled as the Blues’ fourth signing of the summer. We understand he is joining purely as a player with no coaching duties.
As reported last night, Young watched the U21s friendly at Needham Market with other members of his family, with his son Tyler on trial with John McGreal’s squad. It's understood Tyler has impressed and looks set to be offered terms, although as it stands he remains a trialist.
Earlier in the week, it emerged that Young was on Town’s radar but with no deal done at that stage, a move back to his first club Watford having fallen through.
Capped by England 39 times, scoring seven goals, Young senior started his career with the Hornets having joined them aged 10.
The Stevenage-born full-back or winger moved on to Aston Villa in 2007 and then Manchester United four years later and was at the club after Kieran McKenna had been promoted to the first-team staff and has praised the Blues boss.
A spell at Inter Milan, then a return to Aston Villa following prior to joining Everton, for whom he made 36 appearances last season, in July 2023.
Speaking last week, Young said he is keen to keep playing in the season ahead despite hitting his forties.
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
|
