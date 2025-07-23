Young Close to Completing Town Move

Wednesday, 23rd Jul 2025 16:41 Veteran former England international Ashley Young is close to completing a move to the Blues on a one-year deal. The 40-year-old, released by Everton at the end of last season, has undergone a medical at Town and is set to be unveiled as the Blues’ fourth signing of the summer. We understand he is joining purely as a player with no coaching duties. As reported last night, Young watched the U21s friendly at Needham Market with other members of his family, with his son Tyler on trial with John McGreal’s squad. It's understood Tyler has impressed and looks set to be offered terms, although as it stands he remains a trialist. Earlier in the week, it emerged that Young was on Town’s radar but with no deal done at that stage, a move back to his first club Watford having fallen through. Capped by England 39 times, scoring seven goals, Young senior started his career with the Hornets having joined them aged 10. The Stevenage-born full-back or winger moved on to Aston Villa in 2007 and then Manchester United four years later and was at the club after Kieran McKenna had been promoted to the first-team staff and has praised the Blues boss. A spell at Inter Milan, then a return to Aston Villa following prior to joining Everton, for whom he made 36 appearances last season, in July 2023. Speaking last week, Young said he is keen to keep playing in the season ahead despite hitting his forties.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



ArnieM added 16:45 - Jul 23

Well, I hope this works out because I'll bet it's costing Town a fortune.... 0

FelixBlue4 added 16:53 - Jul 23

Had a little feeling it might be hinging on his boy getting a deal here also. 0

Andy32Cracknell added 16:57 - Jul 23

Interesting signing, can’t really find nothing negative to say about it though. Generally keeps himself super fit, played 30+ games in the Premiership last season. Glad it’s only a 1yr contract. Can see Johnson being sold now for about £10m if I’m honest, probably Hutchinson as well for about £40m. Then we need to get our midfield and frontline sorted bolstered asap. 0

Gforce added 16:58 - Jul 23

Does this mean Clarke will be on his bike ? 0

SheffieldTractor added 16:58 - Jul 23

What is happening!? 0

Suffolkboy added 16:58 - Jul 23

For sure KM and MA will have thought this one through ; AY can bring unparalleled experience and guidance which will help,others grow and might for one year prove a crucial influence !

It seems certain his continuing total enthusiasm and nouse will add another factor to our maturing Club M

COYB 0

planetblue_2011 added 17:01 - Jul 23

Interesting signing he definitely brings experience to the squad. Can’t see him being a regular starter but could be wrong. Got to hand it to him for wanting to play at 40. He obviously is still fit enough so good luck to Ashley & his son Tyler for getting themselves a deal with us.

Just another midfielder & striker & we should be good to go.

COYB’S 0

TomCruise added 17:02 - Jul 23

I think this is a good signing. 0

