Released Forward Roberts Joins Stevenage

Wednesday, 23rd Jul 2025 18:14 Released Blues U21s forward Matty Roberts has joined League One Stevenage following a trial. Roberts, 20, was let go by Town at the end of last season having joined the club from Arsenal’s academy in the summer of 2023. The former Wales U16, U17 and U18 cap caught the eye for Boro in pre-season friendlies, bagging a hat-trick against Bishop’s Stortford and also finding the net against Swansea City and Barnet.

Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache



