Town Confirm Young Signing

Wednesday, 23rd Jul 2025 19:30 Town have confirmed the signing of veteran former England international Ashley Young on a one-year deal. The 40-year-old, released by Everton at the end of last season, underwent a medical at Town earlier today and becomes the Blues’ fourth signing of the summer. Young is joining purely as a player with no coaching duties and is the club’s oldest ever signing. “Ashley has had a fantastic career and his achievements speak for themselves,” manager Kieran McKenna told the club website. “He has maintained an extremely high level of professionalism and competitiveness through his career and he is still playing at a very good level. “We feel his leadership and experience will be valuable to the group this season and he is very hungry to contribute on and off the pitch. It’s a very strong signing for the group and the club.” As reported last night, Young watched the U21s friendly at Needham Market with other members of his family, with his son Tyler on trial with John McGreal’s squad. It's understood Tyler has impressed and looks set to be offered terms, although as it stands he remains a trialist. Earlier in the week, it emerged that Young was on Town’s radar but with no deal done at that stage, a move back to his first club Watford having fallen through. Capped by England 39 times, scoring seven goals, Young senior started his career with the Hornets having joined them aged 10. The Stevenage-born full-back or winger moved on to Aston Villa in 2007 and then Manchester United four years later and was at the club after Kieran McKenna had been promoted to the first-team staff and has praised the Blues boss. A spell at Inter Milan, where he was in a side which won Serie A, then a return to Aston Villa followed, prior to joining Everton, for whom he made 36 appearances last season, in July 2023. Speaking last week, Young said he is keen to keep playing in the season ahead despite hitting his forties.

Photo: ITFC



bluebudgie added 19:36 - Jul 23

I hear Ray Crawford has still got his boots,,, 6

Stato added 19:39 - Jul 23

why did Ashton say that future recruitment would be changed to reflect the physical demands of the Premier League. I like Ashton but that statement is clearly garbage -2

Edmundo added 19:39 - Jul 23

An interesting but nonetheless exciting signing. Shades of Aluko in terms of experience in the dressing room being more valuable than playing time. Welcome, Ashley! 3

AlexMathie added 19:39 - Jul 23

I remember the fan reaction to Young signing for Everton was underwhelming, but he performed well for them. Hopefully he can do the same for us. Welcome to Ipswich! 3

dirtydingusmagee added 19:39 - Jul 23

Welcome to Town Ashley, Looking forward to watching you silence the knockers . 2

Kentish_Tractor added 19:40 - Jul 23

Do you think Aston misheard Kieran when he said he wanted Young players in his squad? 7

GoingUp added 19:41 - Jul 23

Welcome. 1 year deal won't be playing prem with us next year whatever happens, at 41 would be a stretch. Bloody good player 4

Chrisd added 19:42 - Jul 23

Hope this proves a good signing over the season, it’s a lot of money the club is shelling out to pay his wages, so the expectation to perform will be high. If he can deliver then it will prove a very shrewd signing. 2

trevski_s added 19:43 - Jul 23

Not massively excited about this one BUT he does bring a lot of experience to a quite young defence, can still go even at 40 and did very well with a struggling Everton last season. Im sure he's not going to be first pick for every game and gives good backup to both left and right back positions, just wondering if this means someone going out on loan (possibly Clarke). And if it doesn't work out, contract is only for a year 1

jas0999 added 19:45 - Jul 23

So, Everton still wanted him. Could be a really good signing this. Great person to have in dressing room. But clearly not a long term option, which I thought we were after.



Striker and CM remains a huge concern. Four needed. 1

cressi added 19:46 - Jul 23

His at another level 39 England caps and after leaving Watford every club has been a massive club playing at the very top level. Played over 30 games last season Going to play lots of games influential in games, training A good move by the club. 2

commuterblue added 19:46 - Jul 23

Love this signing. 0

pauldart added 19:47 - Jul 23

Oh please Ashley score three on your debut, proper 'Geriahatrick' !!!

1

Mark added 19:47 - Jul 23

As he played so many matches in the Premier League at 39, he should be cable to contribute to a Championship the following season. His experience will really help the squad, especially with Morsy leaving. Welcome, Ashley!



40 though, that is quite amazing when you think the likes of Luongo (32) and Morsy (33) are leaving due to being near the end of their careers. Even Stephen Ward is younger than Ashley Young! 1

SuffPunch added 19:48 - Jul 23

Nothing to dislike on a one year contract. Will still do a good job is us.

2

_clive_baker_ added 19:50 - Jul 23

Not sure why people are worried about the Premier League. He's signed on a 1 year deal and we're not in the premier league, he's to help get us back there. 1

churchmans81 added 19:51 - Jul 23

Think this is an inspired signing. Especially if Morsy goes, taking his leadership qualities with him. Young previously won the PFA Young Player of the Year award, played circa 200 games for Manchester United. He won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League, and was appointed club captain. He played for Inter Milan for a year, and won the Serie A title. He rejoined Villa, captaining them to 7th, and then signed for Everton. That kind of experience and leadership will be invaluable in a tough season ahead both on and off the pitch. 1

Paulc added 19:51 - Jul 23

Have to say I wasn’t sure about this but just seen his interview and came across really well. I’m sure KM knows exactly what he’s doing. Nothing to lose really. 32 games in the prem last season so pretty sure we’ll get a good few at this level this year. 1

JPR77 added 19:52 - Jul 23

It may not get the juices flowing but McKenna obviously knows his value having coached him at ManU and having captained the side too. I think AY will prove to be a good signing with invaliable experience and excellent leadership qualities, and possibly go onto a post playing role with the club. Welcome to Town Ashley. 1

ArnieM added 19:53 - Jul 23

I do wonder if a 40/41 yr old can actually cope with the extremely high tempo / intensity trainging, physiologically, let alone Championship games every 3 days.



You cant get away from the simple fact he is in his 40's! 2

dangerous30 added 19:53 - Jul 23

I wish you luck Ashley and all the best for the Season ahead 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:55 - Jul 23

It's only for one year, which is sensible. Could be a great move over a long, tough season. (But Ashley, please stay on your feet!) Welcome! 0

blueboy1981 added 19:56 - Jul 23

Such are things now - Euphoria over signing a 40 year old.

Oh Well - the Prem’ chance was there - We Blew It ! - without as much as a Wimper !

Welcome to Portman Road Ashley.

Wish you Well. -2

BeattiesBackPocket added 19:58 - Jul 23

Usual suspects moaning about his age same ones moaning we didn’t have that kind of order heads in the prem last season you just couldn’t make it up on here sometimes. Losing morsy we need an older head in the side we have a lot of younger players in the team don’t forget and a wealth of top flight experience. 1

Cakeman added 19:59 - Jul 23

Welcome Ashley, hope it goes well for you.

In all honesty we could have done with you last season along with a few others with greater experience. 1

