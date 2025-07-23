Eze Nets Twice as U19s Draw Opener at Czech Tournament

Wednesday, 23rd Jul 2025 22:11

Striker Nelson Eze scored twice as an U19 Town side drew 2-2 with hosts Banik Ostrava in their opening match at the Zlaty Kahan tournament in Czechia yesterday.

Eze netted on 37 and 50 after the Blues had seized upon Banik errors at the back, first by their keeper and then a defender.

However, goals from Lucas Matusinsky and Tobias Sopik secured a draw for the home side. The whole match can be watched on Banik’s website here.

Town face Slovan Bratislava in their second and final group game on Thursday afternoon with place play-offs against sides from the other two groups - Jelgava, Gornik Zabrze and Zlin, and Zaglebie Lubin, FC Kosice and MFK Vitkovice - on Saturday.





Photo: TWTD