Luongo Close to Joining Millwall

Thursday, 24th Jul 2025 14:06 Former Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo is closing in on joining Millwall following his trial with the Lions. According to the Daily Mirror, the 32-year-old is undergoing a medical with the South Londoners today. The Australian international left Portman Road at the end of 2023/24 having featured infrequently in the top flight and has been training with Millwall since early in the month. Luongo returned to the Blues, where he had had a short loan spell early in the 2012/13 season while a Spurs player, in January 2023 after a trial and became a fixture in the middle of midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy for the remainder of that season as Town won promotion from League One and then the following year as they backed that up with promotion from the Championship. In total, Luongo made 54 starts and 21 sub appearances in his second spell with the Blues, scoring five times, adding to eight starts and three games from the bench and one goal in his earlier loan stint.

Photo: Matchday Images



Andy32Cracknell added 14:15 - Jul 24

Really do think Loungo could have done a job for us this season, I know he isn’t the long term solution but I think with Morsey, Cajuste and Phillips leaving he should have been given the opportunity to stay for one more season. 2

Len_Brennan added 14:17 - Jul 24

Luongo & Morsy would still have been a perfectly acceptable starting midfield partnership (to the 70th minute anyway) for a top half/promotion chasing side in the Championship this season.

The fact that we were prepared to let both go, while also seeing our 2 loan options go back, has to suggest that we have at least 2 more central midfielders, of a higher calibre than those 2, lined up to more than just a wishlist level. 4

RobITFC added 14:17 - Jul 24

Good luck to him , we move on! 0

Karlosfandangal added 14:31 - Jul 24

Do they see Humphrey as Luongo’s replacement or have they identified a replacement 1

PortmanTerrorist added 14:36 - Jul 24

Len_Brennan completely agree. We are still 2 short in midfield and attack, and have to trust there is a plan as Morsy and Luongo dominated midfield in this league not 15 months ago. Pressure to bring in clear upgrades is now getting bigger by the day...but am still trusting the process! 1

blues1 added 14:43 - Jul 24

Portmanterrorist. We only need 1 more midfielder. We have Matusiwa, Humphries, and Taylor. 4 vying for the 2 places available is plenty. Doesntcmean a 5th wouldnt be welcome. But keeping players happy even when not playing, will be more difficult in the championship than it was in the pl. 0

JewellintheTown added 14:45 - Jul 24

As I understand it, one of the reasons many deals are left until late is that the asking price drops or can be negotiated better the closer to the end of the window, however there's also the obvious risks of another club biting first and less time to gel with the team. Balance and nerve.

I'm sure the staff aren't just putting their feet up and waiting to snipe a bid at the last second like an Ebay auction on closing. This will be calculated and watched like a hawk.

Lets keep our cool and see how it pans out. Haven't disappointed in previous seasons. 0

del45 added 14:48 - Jul 24

Were is Cajuste does anybody know? 0

