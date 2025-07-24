Luongo Close to Joining Millwall
Thursday, 24th Jul 2025 14:06
Former Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo is closing in on joining Millwall following his trial with the Lions.
According to the Daily Mirror, the 32-year-old is undergoing a medical with the South Londoners today.
The Australian international left Portman Road at the end of 2023/24 having featured infrequently in the top flight and has been training with Millwall since early in the month.
Luongo returned to the Blues, where he had had a short loan spell early in the 2012/13 season while a Spurs player, in January 2023 after a trial and became a fixture in the middle of midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy for the remainder of that season as Town won promotion from League One and then the following year as they backed that up with promotion from the Championship.
In total, Luongo made 54 starts and 21 sub appearances in his second spell with the Blues, scoring five times, adding to eight starts and three games from the bench and one goal in his earlier loan stint.
