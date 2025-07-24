Town Announce Matchday Ticket Prices

Thursday, 24th Jul 2025 15:43 Town have confirmed their matchday ticket prices for the Championship season ahead. As last year in the Premier League, games will be split into two grades, A and B, having been A, B and C the previous time the Blues were in the second tier. Unlike in 2024/25, there is no difference in price for members and non-members. This year’s prices vary between last year’s non-members’ price, while in some cases are set between the two. For example, an adult seat for a grade A match in the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand last season was £38 for non-members and £36 for members. In the campaign ahead it will be £38 for both members and non-members. A 65+ seat for a grade A game in the same stand was £30 for non-members and £28 for members in 2024/25. This year it will be £29 for both. Similarly for grade B games, last year a ticket in the lower Sir Bobby Robson Stand was £34 and £32 for non-members and members respectively. This year it will be £34 for both. A 65+ ticket will be £25 for a grade B game whereas last year it was £26 for non-members and £24 for members. The club will announce which game is graded at which price close to each individual fixture.

Photo: Action Images



Bazza8564 added 15:54 - Jul 24

@phil, you've not added the premium seating areas fella 0

Kentish_Tractor added 15:59 - Jul 24

Hmmm... So charging the same (or sometimes MORE for members) for a division lower. I know money is important for the club but not sure I agree with that. At least it means there might actually be some tickets available for games this season for the casual fan I guess.. 1

Bluewhiteboy added 16:00 - Jul 24

50 quid to watch championship, bit of an own goal especially when we got the parachute money and sold best player.



Cat a game hopefully half a dozen max, not many teams next season outside the Derby and maybe Birmingham to get excited about at this stage. 0

blues1 added 16:05 - Jul 24

While I think anyone would agree that the grade A price is a lot, when you take into account that Leeds and Sheff weds were charging that 2 years ago its probably not as bad as it 1st appears. And the grade B prices the same as last season, seems a fair deal overall. Obviously non season ticket holders will be hoping that most of the games are grade B. Would be interesting to know which games will be classed as grade A. Could probably guess a few but be good to know how many, even tho it doesnt affect me personally. 1

itfc2024 added 16:06 - Jul 24

this is the problem now with the ownership they will wanna get their money back so how do we do that sting the paying public it's a joke i never thought I'd see the day we would be paying over £40 for a game of football it's a joke



0

Edmundo added 16:08 - Jul 24

Southampton doing their nut that we're charging 40 quid for away supporters. Leeds have been doing it for years. lmao 0

Mark added 16:09 - Jul 24

In pure commercial terms, higher prices probably make sense. It is not good for supporters struggling to pay their bills though, and it is a shame they have to find extra money when the game at the top level is awash with money, with players earning in a week what people would dream of earning in a year. Football needs to be careful not to disconnect from the communities who made it what it is. 0

blues1 added 16:14 - Jul 24

Bluewhiteboy. Where have u got £50 from? Only one area is £48, and thats only for grade A games. But that is in the "posh" seats in the cobbold stand, which has always been more expensive. Everywhere else the max is £43,which of course is a lot of money but then leeds and sheff weds were charging that 2 years ago so not really thst outlandish.And again thats only for grade A games. As u say, hopefully only be a few grade A games. Southampton is i know as their fans are moaning about the price. Birmingham and Norwich aost certainly will be too. 0

