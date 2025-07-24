Town Announce Matchday Ticket Prices
Thursday, 24th Jul 2025 15:43
Town have confirmed their matchday ticket prices for the Championship season ahead.
As last year in the Premier League, games will be split into two grades, A and B, having been A, B and C the previous time the Blues were in the second tier.
Unlike in 2024/25, there is no difference in price for members and non-members. This year’s prices vary between last year’s non-members’ price, while in some cases are set between the two.
For example, an adult seat for a grade A match in the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand last season was £38 for non-members and £36 for members. In the campaign ahead it will be £38 for both members and non-members.
A 65+ seat for a grade A game in the same stand was £30 for non-members and £28 for members in 2024/25. This year it will be £29 for both.
Similarly for grade B games, last year a ticket in the lower Sir Bobby Robson Stand was £34 and £32 for non-members and members respectively. This year it will be £34 for both.
A 65+ ticket will be £25 for a grade B game whereas last year it was £26 for non-members and £24 for members.
The club will announce which game is graded at which price close to each individual fixture.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Town’s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]