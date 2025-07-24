Town Confirm Morsy Exit For Kuwait SC

Thursday, 24th Jul 2025 18:03 Town skipper Sam Morsy’s move to Kuwait SC has been confirmed. The Egypt international travelled with his family to the Middle East to look around the club and where he would be living just over a week ago ahead of finalising a two-year deal with the Kuwait City-based Premier League champions. Morsy, who will go down as one of the club’s most successful ever captains, joined the Blues from Middlesbrough on deadline day in 2021 and was immediately handed the captain’s armband by his former Wigan and Chesterfield boss Paul Cook. Wolverhampton-born Morsy continued as skipper under Kieran McKenna and was the driving force in the team which won back-to-back promotions. “Playing for and captaining Ipswich Town has been the biggest honour of my career,” Morsy said. “We have had some incredible days and nights together and I will remember many of these for the rest of my life. “Achieving back-to-back promotions allowed me and many of my team-mates to achieve our dreams of playing in the Premier League, so I will always feel indebted to Kieran, his staff, everyone at the club and the supporters for helping us get there. “I will always be grateful for the love and support everyone has shown me and my family during my four years here and I’m confident the club has plenty of successful days ahead as it continues on the journey we have started. “My time at the club may have come to an end but I will be watching from afar and will always be a Town fan.” While manager Kieran McKenna said at the weekend he would like to keep Morsy at Portman Road for the season ahead, the midfielder, who turns 34 in September, found himself on the bench on occasion during the latter stages of 2024/25 and looked set to find himself out of the XI in the season ahead with Town having made the signing of Azor Matusiwa from Rennes, who plays a similar role. With no new contract having been offered at Town and only a year left on his current terms, Morsy looked at his options with Kuwait SC having made a highly lucrative offer. Derby County were also among those interested. “Samy’s looking at an option that’s come up for him, a fantastic move he sees for himself and his family and securing their future as well,” McKenna said following the friendly at Blau-Weiß Linz on Saturday. “I think it’s known how highly we think of Samy, how highly we regard Samy, he’s a legend of the club. We’d love to have him with us this season but also I think it’s right that his wishes are respected as well with what he’s done for the club. “He’s been given permission by the club this week to have those conversations and if it progresses then it’s obvious to say he goes with everyone’s best wishes and he’ll leave a big, big hole to fill. “And that’s the challenge for everyone in the dressing room and other people who come in to fill it as a collective.” The Blues have not demanded a fee in order to help facilitate the switch, although they would have asked for one had he moved to an English club. Morsy, who won two caps with the Pharaohs while the club, made 161 starts - all as captain - and four sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 11 goals, and was named the Town Player of the Year in 2023/24, the same season he picked up the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year gong. Dara O’Shea looks certain to take over the captaincy having worn the armband when Morsy was out of the side last season.

Photo: Reuters and Matchday Images



Woolfenthen added 18:05 - Jul 24

Gutted 3

WexBlue added 18:06 - Jul 24

Thanks for everything Sam! 5

WalkRules added 18:07 - Jul 24

Goodbye hero. Your Kingdom will miss you. 2

Steelmonkey added 18:07 - Jul 24

God luck Sam in your new adventure, thanks for your service and your leadership on and off the park.



3

BotesdaleBlue added 18:08 - Jul 24

I'm pleased this has finally been confirmed. It delay was starting to raise questions and concerns and we didn't want those clouding Sam's departure.



A truly fantastic Captain. I wish you well in your next Journey Sam. 2

victorysquad added 18:10 - Jul 24

Nothing is ever permanent and i think it is a great move for Sam and his family, and he leaves as a legend, nobody can ever take that away from him. He will always be welcome back with open arms, what a great ambassador he has been for the club, and what a great captain. There are not many Sam Morsys out there and he will be very difficult to replace. 3

WhoisJimmyJuan added 18:10 - Jul 24

A sad day for the club but what a guy! Defo need another CM now. Hope we don't regret this and not saying it is a mistake on the club's part 2

Ipswich24 added 18:10 - Jul 24

A sad sad day .What Sam has achieved at this club has been truly monumental. He's leadership and the standards he sets in my view are irreplaceable. He sometimes singlehandedly won us points.. good luck skip and thankyou 3

Mark added 18:10 - Jul 24

I would like to thank Morsy for being a fantastic captain, and I wish him all the best.



It's a shame Kuwait couldn't pay us a transfer fee given they must have significant wealth to make such a lucrative offer to Sam. 3

Suffolkboy added 18:13 - Jul 24

Thanks for all your efforts and leadership; you’ve been a shining example at ITFC and will long be remembered !

COYB 2

cressi added 18:13 - Jul 24

Captain Fantastic good luck on your journey make as much money for ur family as you can. 2

Bazza8564 added 18:15 - Jul 24

Congratulations on landing a lucrative and much deserved finale, and thanks for everything at ITFC. We will still sing your songs!! 1

ashp19 added 18:17 - Jul 24

Portman Rd his kingdom! 1

ImAbeliever added 18:18 - Jul 24

Class, pure class, all the best to you and yours.





1

MalcolmBlue added 18:19 - Jul 24

Good luck skip! 1

BlueWax added 18:21 - Jul 24

Thanks Sammy for your incredible commitment, leadership and talent.

You will be missed, all the best to you and your family and sorry us fans haven't been able to give you the send off you deserve.

What a fantastic captain you have been. 1

scottish_williee21 added 18:22 - Jul 24

Cheers, crying now. 1

Andy32Cracknell added 18:23 - Jul 24

All the best Sammy, please come back at some point in the season so we can give you a proper send off. Once a blue, always a blue. 2

oioihardy added 18:28 - Jul 24

Best and most successful captain i my life time . Thankyou skip for everything 1

1Warky added 18:29 - Jul 24

The perfect captain, on and off the pitch. Thank you Sam for helping to turn the club around and driving the team on to great things. Best wishes to you and your family. 1

Tractorboy1985 added 18:32 - Jul 24

Sam Morsy… the BEST captain since Matt Holland and I had the privilege to tell you that face to face! I will and ITFC will miss you presence.. leadership.. skills on a football pitch.. your captaincy brought so many memories I will treasure and made a grown man cry when we done thee unthinkable back to back! Thank you.. I wish you and your family every success but please come back to PR so we can give you the goodbye you truly deserve! He’s Egyptian…… 2

jas0999 added 18:36 - Jul 24

Best wishes to him. Great servant to the club. Deserves his bumper deal.



We move on with hopefully some excellent additions announced soon. Looks a bit light in CM. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 18:38 - Jul 24

Hall of Fame job at the first opportunity. Thanks Sam. 2

Stato added 18:40 - Jul 24

the best sh@#housery we ever had. sleepy suffolk was thankfully a little bit less welcoming under Morsy 0

bluesissy added 18:42 - Jul 24

Thanks for everything sam...none of our success would of been possible without you and that's a fact. Good luck in your new adventure. One of our best captains . 2

