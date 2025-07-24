Morsy: The Best Spell of My Career and Life
Thursday, 24th Jul 2025 18:39
Departing Town captain Sam Morsy has issued a message to fans, teammates, manager Kieran McKenna and his staff following confirmation of his move to Kuwait SC, while the squad and ex-players have paid their own tributes to the Egyptian international.
The 33-year-old, who joins the Kuwait Premier League champions on a two-year deal, says his four years at Portman Road have been the highlights both in football and more widely.
“Town fans, where do I even start? As I get closer to the end of my career, I knew this time would come, but I didn’t expect it this summer.
“Undoubtedly, this has been the best spell of my career and life. I came to the club in 2021, in a challenging place mentally with lots going on and I think that showed in my performances during my first few months here.
“But you never gave up on me and supported me unconditionally, showing me so much love. Me and my family will always be grateful for that.
“We finished mid-table at the end of my first season, but I will never forget how fans were still with the team and were so positive because you could all see the journey we were on. From there, I knew we would do something special together.
“I’ve been so proud to lead this club and experience some incredible days and nights - Barnsley away, Exeter at home, Watford away, Coventry away and Huddersfield home, so many more. These are games which will stick with me for a lifetime.
“Nobody could have predicted back-to-back promotions but I will never forget the feeling of seeing our success bringing a whole town and county together. I’m so grateful to have experienced that.
“Then, playing at the top level, Tottenham away was historic for us after so long out of the Premier League and we put in some outstanding performances. I’ll always think of Manchester United and now world champions Chelsea at home, showing on occasions we belong at that level.
“The club has given me everything and I must thank Paul Cook for bringing me to the club and, of course, Kieran McKenna, who changed the trajectory of all of our careers.
“Thank you Kieran for enabling me to play in the Premier League and, more importantly, making me fall in love with football again. I will always be indebted to you.
“Hearing my chant being sung by the terraces made me feel superhuman, it always gave me an extra lift and I hope you take to my replacement like you did to me, giving them this type of energy.
“I have been speaking to the club this summer, knowing and feeling I have so much to offer but we couldn’t find an agreement.
“That’s no fault of either party, it’s just football and myself and the club have parted on good terms after everything we have achieved together.
“The manager will always be a mentor of mine and somebody I’m extremely grateful to and my teammates are a special group with whom I will always share a bond.
“Thank you to everyone who sacrificed so much and pushed through all the boundaries in the pursuit of success.
“To a special group of men, who achieved a special accomplishment - you will all forever be in my heart.
“So all that’s left is to say a huge thank you to the fans, thank you to my teammates, the manager, his coaching staff and everyone at the training ground, who have all put up with me for the last few years.
“We made history and I’m confident the club will continue to do so. Look after yourselves and keep running towards adversity. All the best, Skip.”
Photo: Matchday Images
