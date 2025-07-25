Town Women to Start WSL2 Season at Southampton
Friday, 25th Jul 2025 10:20
Ipswich Town Women will open their first ever second-tier season with a WSL2 away game at Southampton on Saturday 6th September (KO 2pm) with Nottingham Forest the first visitors to the JobServe Community Stadium, the Blues’ new home, the following weekend.
There are plenty of connections between Town, who won the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion last season, and the Saints, defender Paige Peake recently returned to the Blues after three years on the south coast, Rianna Dean signed from the Hampshire side earlier in the week and assistant manager Lauren Phillips worked at Southampton prior to her time in Suffolk.
After Forest visit Town on Sunday 14th September for the Blues’ first game in Colchester, Charlton are the opponents away from home the following weekend with Portsmouth visiting at the end of the season’s first month.
The season ends with Sunderland making a trip to East Anglia in May on a date yet to be set.
In addition to their league fixtures, Town will enter the Adobe Women’s FA Cup in round three, which takes place on Sunday 14th December, and will play five Subway Women’s League Cup group games over the course of the first half of the season with opponents and dates to be confirmed.
Ipswich Town Women WSL2 Fixtures 2025/26
September 2025
October 2025
November 2025
December 2025
January 2026
February 2026
March 2026
April 2026
May 2026
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
