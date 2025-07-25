Town Women to Start WSL2 Season at Southampton

Friday, 25th Jul 2025 10:20 Ipswich Town Women will open their first ever second-tier season with a WSL2 away game at Southampton on Saturday 6th September (KO 2pm) with Nottingham Forest the first visitors to the JobServe Community Stadium, the Blues’ new home, the following weekend. There are plenty of connections between Town, who won the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion last season, and the Saints, defender Paige Peake recently returned to the Blues after three years on the south coast, Rianna Dean signed from the Hampshire side earlier in the week and assistant manager Lauren Phillips worked at Southampton prior to her time in Suffolk. After Forest visit Town on Sunday 14th September for the Blues’ first game in Colchester, Charlton are the opponents away from home the following weekend with Portsmouth visiting at the end of the season’s first month. The season ends with Sunderland making a trip to East Anglia in May on a date yet to be set. In addition to their league fixtures, Town will enter the Adobe Women’s FA Cup in round three, which takes place on Sunday 14th December, and will play five Subway Women’s League Cup group games over the course of the first half of the season with opponents and dates to be confirmed. Ipswich Town Women WSL2 Fixtures 2025/26 September 2025

Sat 6 (2pm KO): Southampton (A)

Sun 14 (2pm KO): Nottingham Forest (H)

Sun 21 (2pm KO): Charlton Athletic (A)

Sun 28 (2pm KO): Portsmouth (H) October 2025

Sun 5 (1pm KO): Sheffield United (A)

Sun 12 (2pm KO): Birmingham City (H) November 2025

Sun 2 (2pm KO): Newcastle United (H)

Sun 9 (2pm KO): Bristol City (A)

Sun 16 (2pm KO): Crystal Palace (H) December 2025

Sun 7 (12pm KO): Durham (A)

Sun 21 (2pm KO): Sunderland (A) January 2026

Sun 11 (2pm KO): Charlton Athletic (H)

Sun 25 (2pm KO): Bristol City (H) February 2026

Sun 1 (2pm KO): Newcastle United (A)

Sun 8 (2pm KO): Portsmouth (A)

Sun 15 (2pm KO): Sheffield United (H) March 2026

Sun 15 (12pm KO): Durham (H)

Sun 22 (2pm KO): Nottingham Forest (A)

Sun 29 (2pm KO): Southampton (H) April 2026

Sun 4 (2pm KO): Crystal Palace (A)

Sun 26 (2pm KO): Birmingham City (A) May 2026

TBC: Sunderland (H)

Mark added 10:29 - Jul 25

Can we play some of the home matches at Portman Road please? There should be a decent interest following our promotion to the WSL2 and England making the final of the Euros. I believe Norwich Women (now two leagues below us) played three times at Carrow Road last season.



Five League Cup matches sounds a waste of time, I doubt there will be much interest in those and we won't want to risk injuries surely 0

slade1 added 10:56 - Jul 25

Does a season ticket for the men's team get you in for a ladies game?

I doubt it but just asking.



I am really happy the ladies now play at Colchester as it local for me and I will be attend a lot of the games, although I do feel sorry for Felixstowe as they have been there and seen the rise of the ladies team



I don't think they should play games at Portman Road though, they need to be settled and used to their own home surroundings and own home pitch rather than playing at 2 different home grounds. 1

kesblue87 added 10:57 - Jul 25

@Mark - my guess is they'll put at least one fixture at PR at some point. Probably later in the season. 0

