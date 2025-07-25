U19s Beaten in Second Game at Czech Tournament

Friday, 25th Jul 2025 12:42

Town’s U19s were beaten 3-2 by Slovan Bratislava in their second and final group game at the Zlaty Kahan tournament in Czechia yesterday.

Shakil Nicolaou and Nelson Eze (pictured) were on target for the Blues, the latter bagging his third goal of the tournament having netted twice in the 2-2 draw with competition hosts Bank Ostrava on Tuesday.

Town finished bottom of their group and will now play games against Polish top division side Górnik Zabrze and Czech third-tier club FC Vítkovice on Saturday morning and afternoon respectively in a group to decide who finishes seventh, eighth and ninth in the tournament.





Photo: TWTD