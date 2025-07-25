Stanislas Appointed First-Team Coach as Town Add Set-Piece Analyst

Friday, 25th Jul 2025 14:53 The Blues have appointed former AFC Bournemouth, Burnley and West Ham winger Junior Stanislas as a first-team coach. Kieran McKenna’s backroom staff has been a man short since Lee Grant departed to take over as manager at Huddersfield. Stanislas, 35, has been coaching in the Cherries’ academy, coaching their U18s, since hanging up his boots in 2023. The Londoner, who was capped by England U20 and U21 levels, played in the Premier League for Bournemouth, with whom he was promoted to top flight twice, and West Ham. “Junior has been a fantastic presence around the academy, both as a mentor and as a coach,” Bournemouth academy manager Sam Gisborne said. “He brought professionalism, high standards and valuable experience from his playing career, and his work with the U18s has been deeply appreciated by staff and players alike.” The Blues have also added Italian Michele Aragona as set-piece analyst, having been working with Danish side FC Midtiylland for most of last season. The 26-year-old was at Sampdoria as first-team performance analyst the year before and prior to that was first-team head of analysis and assistant coach for a season at Vis Pesaro, his first job in football. Town have also confirmed Dan Peacock’s promotion to the role of head of strength and conditioning, following Ivan Mukandi’s departure for Bournemouth’s academy, with Maxwell Cambridge taking his former position as strength and conditioning coach having previously been at Swansea City. Both will be part of the performance team led by head of athletic performance, Matt Allen. Cillian Callaly, who joined the club last year as first-team analyst from Arsenal, has been promoted to head of analysis following the departure of Jamie Osman. Dr Ian Ferguson has been appointed club doctor, having previously worked with Cardiff City, Bristol Rovers, the FA in Northern Ireland and Gloucestershire Cricket.

