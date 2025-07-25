Luongo Completes Millwall Move
Friday, 25th Jul 2025 14:59
Millwall have confirmed the signing of former Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo on a one-year deal.
The 32-year-old Australian international left Town after two and a half years at the end of 2024/25.
The one-time Tottenham youngster had been on trial with the Lions and underwent a medical yesterday.
“Massimo is a great player,” Millwall’s director of football Steve Gallen said. “Everyone is probably aware that he has been training with us and joined us in Spain for the two fixtures last week.
“He is a player who I know well from his time at QPR, and he brings a wealth of experience to midfield, which is one of the reasons we brought him in.
“He has had a great few seasons with Ipswich Town, helping them to the Premier League, where he made 11 appearances last campaign, and has been an excellent addition around the training ground already.”
In total, Luongo made 54 starts and 21 sub appearances in his second spell with the Blues, scoring five times, adding to eight starts and three games from the bench and one goal in a loan stint from Spurs in the 2012/13 season.
Photo: Matchday Images
