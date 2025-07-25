Strong Blues Team Starts at Aberdeen
Friday, 25th Jul 2025 18:45
Town have named a strong line-up for this evening’s friendly against Aberdeen at Pittodrie (KO 7.30pm, live on TownTV).
Alex Palmer is in goal with Ben Johnson and Leif Davis the full-backs and Dara O’Shea, who again skippers, and Jacob Greaves the centre-halves.
Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor are in the centre of midfield with Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics and Jaden Philogene behind number nine George Hirst.
That team, argaubly the strongest at this stage of pre-season, is expected to play around 60 minutes before those on the bench getting the last half an hour.
New signing Ashley Young and Omari Hutchinson, who had been given additional time off after representing England’s U21s at the Euros, didn’t travel as they’ve only just begun their pre-seasons.
Also absent are one-time Aberdeen loanee Wes Burns and Aro Muric, who are still on the way back from their injuries, and Cieran Slicker, who is in the process of looking for a loan club.
Aberdeen: Mitov, Shinnie (c), Knoester, Aouchiche, Yengi, Clarkson, Palaversa, Morris, Milne, Jensen, Keskinen. Subs: Devlin, Nilsen, Polvara, Milanovic, Suman, Molloy, Donrington, Kjartansson, Boyd, Ambrose, Lobban.
Town: Palmer, Johnson, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, J Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: H Clarke, Kipre, Woolfenden, Chaplin, Baggott, Al-Hamadi, Ogbene, Townsend, Barbrook, Button, Walton, Humphreys, Broadhead.
