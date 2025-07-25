Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Strong Blues Team Starts at Aberdeen
Friday, 25th Jul 2025 18:45

Town have named a strong line-up for this evening’s friendly against Aberdeen at Pittodrie (KO 7.30pm, live on TownTV).

Alex Palmer is in goal with Ben Johnson and Leif Davis the full-backs and Dara O’Shea, who again skippers, and Jacob Greaves the centre-halves.

Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor are in the centre of midfield with Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics and Jaden Philogene behind number nine George Hirst.

That team, argaubly the strongest at this stage of pre-season, is expected to play around 60 minutes before those on the bench getting the last half an hour.

New signing Ashley Young and Omari Hutchinson, who had been given additional time off after representing England’s U21s at the Euros, didn’t travel as they’ve only just begun their pre-seasons.

Also absent are one-time Aberdeen loanee Wes Burns and Aro Muric, who are still on the way back from their injuries, and Cieran Slicker, who is in the process of looking for a loan club.

Aberdeen: Mitov, Shinnie (c), Knoester, Aouchiche, Yengi, Clarkson, Palaversa, Morris, Milne, Jensen, Keskinen. Subs: Devlin, Nilsen, Polvara, Milanovic, Suman, Molloy, Donrington, Kjartansson, Boyd, Ambrose, Lobban.

Town: Palmer, Johnson, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, J Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: H Clarke, Kipre, Woolfenden, Chaplin, Baggott, Al-Hamadi, Ogbene, Townsend, Barbrook, Button, Walton, Humphreys, Broadhead.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



DavoIPB added 18:49 - Jul 25
Recogn that's our starting line up for first game of season as well.
2

ArnieM added 19:39 - Jul 25
Was just about to text the same thing!
0

Gforce added 19:42 - Jul 25
Definitely our strongest line up ,before any new signings arrive,with the possible exception of Broadhead
Can't see Taylor starting the new season though.
1

Edmundo added 19:43 - Jul 25
Is Broadhead better off the bench, or does KM just not rate him?
0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:46 - Jul 25
Not a very pretty ground, looks like the entrance to Hades.
0

GoingUp added 19:47 - Jul 25
Our very own ginger Chloe Kelly
0

GoingUp added 19:48 - Jul 25
Broadhead that is
0

Lukeybluey added 20:03 - Jul 25
Still think it looks like we need a midfielder alongside Matsiwa...whoever that may be I have no idea... perhaps someone more box to box/playmaker maybe as Matsiwa is defensive..? Cajuste back here would be ideal... Looking forward to seeing szmods this season..
0

Lukeybluey added 20:05 - Jul 25
Look good though
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 298 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025