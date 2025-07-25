Strong Blues Team Starts at Aberdeen

Friday, 25th Jul 2025 18:45 Town have named a strong line-up for this evening’s friendly against Aberdeen at Pittodrie (KO 7.30pm, live on TownTV). Alex Palmer is in goal with Ben Johnson and Leif Davis the full-backs and Dara O’Shea, who again skippers, and Jacob Greaves the centre-halves. Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor are in the centre of midfield with Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics and Jaden Philogene behind number nine George Hirst. That team, argaubly the strongest at this stage of pre-season, is expected to play around 60 minutes before those on the bench getting the last half an hour. New signing Ashley Young and Omari Hutchinson, who had been given additional time off after representing England’s U21s at the Euros, didn’t travel as they’ve only just begun their pre-seasons. Also absent are one-time Aberdeen loanee Wes Burns and Aro Muric, who are still on the way back from their injuries, and Cieran Slicker, who is in the process of looking for a loan club. Aberdeen: Mitov, Shinnie (c), Knoester, Aouchiche, Yengi, Clarkson, Palaversa, Morris, Milne, Jensen, Keskinen. Subs: Devlin, Nilsen, Polvara, Milanovic, Suman, Molloy, Donrington, Kjartansson, Boyd, Ambrose, Lobban. Town: Palmer, Johnson, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, J Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: H Clarke, Kipre, Woolfenden, Chaplin, Baggott, Al-Hamadi, Ogbene, Townsend, Barbrook, Button, Walton, Humphreys, Broadhead.

Photo: TWTD



DavoIPB added 18:49 - Jul 25

Recogn that's our starting line up for first game of season as well. 2

ArnieM added 19:39 - Jul 25

Was just about to text the same thing! 0

Gforce added 19:42 - Jul 25

Definitely our strongest line up ,before any new signings arrive,with the possible exception of Broadhead

Can't see Taylor starting the new season though. 1

Edmundo added 19:43 - Jul 25

Is Broadhead better off the bench, or does KM just not rate him? 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:46 - Jul 25

Not a very pretty ground, looks like the entrance to Hades. 0

GoingUp added 19:47 - Jul 25

Our very own ginger Chloe Kelly 0

GoingUp added 19:48 - Jul 25

Broadhead that is 0

Lukeybluey added 20:03 - Jul 25

Still think it looks like we need a midfielder alongside Matsiwa...whoever that may be I have no idea... perhaps someone more box to box/playmaker maybe as Matsiwa is defensive..? Cajuste back here would be ideal... Looking forward to seeing szmods this season.. 0

Lukeybluey added 20:05 - Jul 25

Look good though 0

