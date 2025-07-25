McKenna: New Coach Stanislas Comes Highly Recommended

Friday, 25th Jul 2025 23:23 Town manager Kieran McKenna has spoken about the additions of new first-team coach Junior Stanislas and set-piece analyst Michele Aragona. Stanislas, 35, has joined the Blues from AFC Bournemouth, where he had been coaching their U18s, effectively replacing Lee Grant, who moved to Huddersfield Town as manager in June. “Junior’s come in, he’s someone who comes highly recommended by someone whose judgement I trust a lot, so I’ve met him a few times over the summer,” McKenna said. “A fantastic guy, he’s been coaching now for a couple of years after retiring a little bit earlier. A really positive guy, lots of experience right in and around the sweet spot where the club and the players are at the moment, trying to get promoted from the Championship, trying to sustain a career in the Premier League. “So alongside [set-play and first-team coach] Mark Hudson and [first-team coach] Sone Aluko, we’ve probably got the most Championship promotions and Premier League relegations on a coaching staff! “He brings some really relevant experiences, he’s a talented coach and he’s going to add to the group that we’ve got, the very good coaching staff that we’ve got.” Regarding Italian Aragona, 26, who was working with Danish side FC Midtjylland for most of last season. In the year before that, he was at Sampdoria as first-team performance analyst and prior to that was first-team head of analysis and assistant coach for a season at Vis Pesaro, his first job in football. “Micky, as we’re calling him, has come in from FC Midjylland,” McKenna added. “He will add to our set-piece work and our set-piece coaching. “I think it’s clear it’s an area now [if we’re] to make the climb that we want to as a club, it’s one of the most important areas, in this division and the division above. “It’s something that we need to invest in more in staffing and in time and infrastructure and focus in every way. We have done over the last few years but we want to bring all that and push all that to another level. “He’s a young guy, an experienced guy with good qualities and he’ll really help us, he’ll help the players, he’ll help Mark with his work and he’s settled in really well.”

Photo: ITFC



