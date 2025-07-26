Former Town Defender Ndaba Set For Serie A
Saturday, 26th Jul 2025 08:59
Former Town defender Corrie Ndaba is set to join Serie A Lecce from Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock, according to reports in Italy.
The 25-year-old is set to undergo a medical with the Giallorossi today, Killie having accepted a bid for the Dubliner, who is poised to sign a three-year deal with an option for a further two seasons.
Ndaba rejoined Kilmarnock on a three-year deal from Town last summer having spent the previous season on loan at Rugby Park, Hibs and League Two Chesterfield, managed by his former Town boss Paul Cook, having also been keen.
The former Republic of Ireland U18 international joined Town’s academy at 16 and spent much of his time with the Blues out on loan having had spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Ayr United, Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town prior to his initial year with Kilmarnock.
For Town, Ndaba, these days primarily a left-back but having played a lot of his earlier football at centre-half, made four starts and one sub appearance, all in cup competitions.
Meanwhile, ex-Blues loanee Brandon Williams, 24, currently a free agent, has been linked with a move to Besiktas, who are managed by his former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Photo: SIPA USA
