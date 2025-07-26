U19s Draw and Lose Final Games at Czech Tournament

Saturday, 26th Jul 2025 17:58

Town’s U19s finished lost one and drew one of today’s place play-off matches at the Zlaty Kahan tournament in Czechia.

The Blues, fielding largely an U18s squad, finished bottom of their three-team group having drawn 2-2 with hosts Banik Ostrava and then lost 3-2 to Slovan Bratislava earlier in the week.

That meant they went into a three-team group today to determine seventh, eighth and ninth places at the competition.

Town, skippered by Charlie Wood, who joined the club towards the end of last season from Needham Market, faced Polish top division side Górnik Zabrze in their first game of the day and were beaten 2-0.

They then drew 2-2 with Czech third-tier club MFK Vítkovice with striker Roman Burton-Yurevich (pictured) netting both goals for the Blues, who finished ninth and last on goal difference.

Burton-Yurevich made a handful of appearances for the U18s last season prior to signing as a first-year scholar over the summer. He attended the same school in Chelmsford as another of the new scholars, keeper Josh Bentley.





Photo: TWTD