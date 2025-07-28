McKenna: Hirst Primed For Good Season
Monday, 28th Jul 2025 11:25
Town boss Kieran McKenna believes striker George Hirst is “primed to have a good season” for the Blues, the frontman having netted three times in the Blues’ two public friendlies.
Hirst has worn the number nine shirt, at his own request, and looks set to go into the Championship campaign as Town’s main striker following the £30 million departure of Liam Delap to Chelsea.
The 26-year-old scored twice in the 4-1 win against Austrians Blau-Weiß Linz, one from the penalty spot, before netting the second in the 3-1 win at Aberdeen on Friday.
“We think he’s really primed to have a good season,” McKenna said following the victory at Pittodrie. “I think he’s a striker who has really got his best years ahead of him, for sure.
“In my opinion, he’s a late developer, who is 26 but I think he’s really just finding his body and finding his power, understanding his game, growing as a leader. I think he’s in a great place in his career.
“So, touch wood, he can stay fit throughout the season and I think he can have a really strong year.”
Hirst has been boosted by winning his first Scotland caps last season having switch allegiance from England, who he represented at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels and with whom his father David won three senior caps, scoring once.
The Blues striker, who started his career with hometown club Sheffield Wednesday where his dad is a club legend, has now won four caps and bagged his first international goal in the 4-0 victory in Liechtenstein last month, his second start for Steve Clarke’s side.
“I know it’s been a big thing for him over the last couple of years,” McKenna added. “He’s been waiting and hoping for it and I’ve been telling him it would come.
“It was something that was important to him and he really wanted to get that recognition and the opportunity to represent Scotland, so he was absolutely delighted when the call came.
“It’s been a big boost for him and getting his goal for them in the summer and starting pretty early after going into the camp, I think is all a big boost for him, so he’s in a good way.”
