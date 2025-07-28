Ndaba Completes Lecce Move

Monday, 28th Jul 2025 14:59

Former Town defender Corrie Ndaba has completed his move from Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock to Serie A Lecce.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with an option for two further seasons, an undisclosed fee having been agreed between the clubs at the end of last week.

Ndaba rejoined Kilmarnock on a three-year deal from Town last summer having spent the previous season on loan at Rugby Park, Hibs and League Two Chesterfield, managed by his former Town boss Paul Cook, having also been keen.

The former Republic of Ireland U18 international joined Townâ€™s academy at 16 and spent much of his time with the Blues out on loan having had spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Ayr United, Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town prior to his initial year with Kilmarnock.

For Town, Ndaba, these days primarily a left-back but having played a lot of his earlier football at centre-half, made four starts and one sub appearance, all in cup competitions.





Photo: SIPA USA