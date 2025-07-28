Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Host West Brom in First U18 Premier League Fixture
Monday, 28th Jul 2025 18:10

Townâ€™s U18s will start their first ever U18 Premier League South campaign with a home game against West Bromwich Albion at Playford Road on Saturday 16th August (KO 11am).

The Bluesâ€™ academy moved from category two to category one this summer with the youngsters, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, now in the first-tier U18 Premier League South.

The other 14 teams in the division are Arsenal, current champions Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leicester, Norwich City, Reading, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, the Baggies and West Ham United.

A week after the opening game, Town are at Fulham, before the first month of the season ends with Reading visiting Suffolk. A full fixture list for the U18 Premier League can be found here.

The U18s have just returned from competing at the Zlaty Kahan tournament in Czechia.


