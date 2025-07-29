U21s Face Skuse's Bury Town

Tuesday, 29th Jul 2025 10:51

Townâ€™s U21s face Cole Skuseâ€™s Bury Town at Ram Meadow this evening (KO 7.30pm).

A young Blues side faces the West Suffolk clubâ€™s first team annually in pre-season for the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy, named in honour of Martin Swallow, who died after a long battle with a brain tumour in October 2022, for his outstanding contribution to the two teams, having been chairman of the Town Supporters Club and PA man, steward and involved in hospitality at Bury, where he also drove the team bus.

In last yearâ€™s fourth staging, Town won 1-0 via a goal from Osman Foyo, who joined AFC Wimbledon in January, the third time the Blues have claimed the trophy.

Last season, Bury won promotion to the Southern League Premier Central in dramatic style via a last-gasp strike from former Town midfielder Ed Upson - who subsequently announced his retirement - in their play-off final against Brightlingsea Regent.

Admission prices for this eveningâ€™s game are Â£8 for adults, Â£5 for concessions and Â£3 for under-16s.

John McGreal and Chris Casementâ€™s side began their pre-season with a 4-2 win at Lowestoft before drawing 2-2 at Leiston.

They then spent time at a training camp in Slovakia where they drew 0-0 with OFK Dynamo MaloÅ¾enice, then beat a Slovan Bratislava side 1-0.

A week ago they won 2-1 at Needham Market, before falling to a home loss to Luton Town at Playford Road on Saturday by the same scoreline.





