Youngster Mazionis Set For Cheltenham Loan

Tuesday, 29th Jul 2025 11:04

U21s central defender Jacob Mazionis is set to join League Two Cheltenham Town on loan.

A move to the fourth tier is an obvious next step for the 19-year-old, who had a spell at Woking in the National League in the second half of last season.

According to GloucestershireLive, Mazionis featured for the Robins in Mondayâ€™s 4â€“1 behind-closed-doors friendly win against Brentfordâ€™s B side.

In the summer, the towering 6ft 5in tall centre-half spent time at a Lithuania U21s training camp, playing in a 1-0 victory over Estonian club side DFK Dainava. Mazionis had previously won caps at U16 and U17 levels.





Photo: TWTD