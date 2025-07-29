Six More Games Including Norwich Derby on Sky
Tuesday, 29th Jul 2025 16:25
Six more Town games have been picked for live Sky Sports coverage, including the derby at home to Norwich City, which has moved to Sunday 5th October with a midday kick-off.
The Canariesâ€™ visit had been scheduled for the previous day. A fortnight later, following the international break, the Bluesâ€™ trip to Middlesbrough has moved to Friday 17th October with an 8pm start.
A week later, Sky will be back at Portman Road for the West Brom game, Saturday 25th October with the game getting under way at 12.30pm.
On Friday 28th November, the Bluesâ€™ visit to Oxford United has moved to Friday 28th October, also with an 8pm kick-off.
The Boxing Day match at Millwall will kick-off at 1pm and the game at Coventry City three days later will now start at 6pm.
All the live Sky games until the weekend if 10th January 2026 have now been announced.
In addition to those matches, the opening weekend game at Birmingham City on Friday 8th August (KO 8pm), the Carabao Cup tie at Bromley on Tuesday 12th August (also 8pm), at home to Southampton on Sunday 17th August (12pm) and against Sheffield United at Portman Road on Friday 12th September (KO 8pm) had already been selected by Sky.
