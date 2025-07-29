Six More Games Including Norwich Derby on Sky

Tuesday, 29th Jul 2025 16:25 Six more Town games have been picked for live Sky Sports coverage, including the derby at home to Norwich City, which has moved to Sunday 5th October with a midday kick-off. The Canariesâ€™ visit had been scheduled for the previous day. A fortnight later, following the international break, the Bluesâ€™ trip to Middlesbrough has moved to Friday 17th October with an 8pm start. A week later, Sky will be back at Portman Road for the West Brom game, Saturday 25th October with the game getting under way at 12.30pm. On Friday 28th November, the Bluesâ€™ visit to Oxford United has moved to Friday 28th October, also with an 8pm kick-off. The Boxing Day match at Millwall will kick-off at 1pm and the game at Coventry City three days later will now start at 6pm. All the live Sky games until the weekend if 10th January 2026 have now been announced. In addition to those matches, the opening weekend game at Birmingham City on Friday 8th August (KO 8pm), the Carabao Cup tie at Bromley on Tuesday 12th August (also 8pm), at home to Southampton on Sunday 17th August (12pm) and against Sheffield United at Portman Road on Friday 12th September (KO 8pm) had already been selected by Sky.

Photo: Matchday Images



billybluehat added 16:26 - Jul 29

Friday 17th October for the Boro game 0

Cakeman added 16:32 - Jul 29

Oh for the 3pm Saturday days to come back. 8

PhuketPete added 16:39 - Jul 29

Unbelievable that Sky can get away with picking a Friday 8pm slot for a game hundreds of miles away. Town fans wonâ€™t get home until 4pm or thereabouts. 4

PhuketPete added 16:40 - Jul 29

Obviously should be 4am 2

December1963 added 16:40 - Jul 29

So no chance of getting home after the Middlesbrough game unless you drive, again extra cost and no thought for away fans. The mighty Sky pound strikes again. Thanks for nothing. 4

positivity added 16:46 - Jul 29

oxford game is in november 0

Paulc added 16:48 - Jul 29

I don't get to many games these days due to work/family commitments so whilst I get the annoyance to the travelling fans (especially the Boro example) at least I'll get to see loads of games.

Derby games at 12.30 are also crap but we're used to that.

Not unexpected really take the positive, we're clerly massive! 0

Tampa_Florida_Blue added 16:51 - Jul 29

While I get the tv coverage $$$$. Being in the states the Friday night games are 2pm while Iâ€™m at work and the 12pm weekend games make them 6am for me. Ugh. I 1

Lightningboy added 16:54 - Jul 29

Agree cakeman.



Sky tv killing our Saturday afternoons season by season.



About time this nonsense was stopped. 2

DavoIPB added 16:54 - Jul 29

Rubbish norwich match moves to my wedding anniversary 1

Gforce added 16:57 - Jul 29

Are there any games left ,we are not on sky ? 0

chepstowblue added 17:07 - Jul 29

The moronic sky presenters mas***bate with glee when they announce these dates, expecting the rest of the footballing world to rejoice with them. Deep down, anybody with a soul longs for the fast disappearing days of 3pm on a Saturday. 0

RaymondovicBlue added 17:15 - Jul 29

PHIL - please can you confirm the new date of the Oxford away game as you have a typo I htink ....



"On Friday 28th November, the Bluesâ€™ visit to Oxford United has moved to Friday 28th October, also with an 8pm kick-off."



There is no Friday 28th October, but there IS a Friday 29th November which I assume is when the game is?



Thanks as ever



0

SamWhiteUK added 17:24 - Jul 29

End the 3pm blackout for Christ's sake. Just start showing the games at a normal time. 0

