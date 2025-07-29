Young and Hutchinson on Bench Against Charlton
Tuesday, 29th Jul 2025 19:00
Ashley Young and Omari Hutchinson are on the bench for the Blues for this eveningâ€™s friendly against Charlton at Colchester Unitedâ€™s JobServe Community Stadium (KO 7.30pm).
Manager Kieran McKenna said on Friday that the XI which came on after 65 minutes at Aberdeen would start this evening and that is essentially the case but with three changes.
Christian Walton is on goal with Ben Johnson, who played the first half at Pittodrie, at right-back and Conor Townsend on the left. Luke Woolfenden is at right centre-half with Cedric Kipre to his left.
In central midfield, Cameron Humphreys is joined by Finley Barbrook, an unused sub on Friday, with Chieo Ogbene on the right, Conor Chaplin in the middle and Jack Clarke, another starter at Aberdeen, on the left. Ali Al-Hamadi is the lone striker.
As well as Hutchinson, who returned to training late having been away with the England U21s at the Euros, and Young, who signed last week, among 10 subs are Elkan Baggott, a second-half sub at Aberdeen, Dara Oâ€™Shea, Leif Davis, Jack Taylor, Sammie Szmodics, Jaden Philogene, George Hirst and David Button.
Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead, who came on at Pittodrie, are absent from the squad, as are Azor Matusiwa, Alex Palmer and Jacob Greaves with a Town side largely made up of U21s having played Colchester United in a friendly this afternoon with the League Two side winning 1-0.
Town: Walton, Johnson, Woolfenden, Kipre, Townsend, Barbrook, Humphreys, Ogbene, Chaplin, J Clarke, Al-Hamadi. Subs: Button, Young, Oâ€™Shea, Baggott, Davis, Taylor, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst.
Charlton: Kaminski, Ramsay, A Mitchell, Gillesphey, Trialist A, Rankin-Costello, Anderson, Carey, Trialist B, Kanu, Olaofe. Subs: Maynard-Brewer, Jones, Bell, Z Mitchell, Edwards, Fullah, Coventry, Docherty, Apter, Campbell, Ahadme, Mbick, Kelman.
Photo: ITFC
