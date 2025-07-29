Wrexham Make Â£7m Approach For Broadhead

Tuesday, 29th Jul 2025 19:23 Newly promoted Wrexham are reported to have made a Â£7 million approach for Blues forward Nathan Broadhead. â€¨According to The Sun, the Blues havenâ€™t actively been looking to sell the 27-year-old but arenâ€™t ruling out allowing the Wales international to move on at the right price. Rumours of Wrexham interest in Broadhead have been circulating all summer and TWTD understands there is something in the interest. Last summer, Broadhead was close to returning to former loan club Sunderland on the same basis on deadline day but the Bluesâ€™ move to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal broke down. The Bangor-born attacker remained at Portman Road and was in and out of the side over the course of the Premier League season having been a key man in the back-to-back promotions following a Â£1.5 million move from Everton in January 2022. Notably, the Broadhead has been left out of the squad for this eveningâ€™s game against Charlton Athletic at Colchester. If the move goes through then Broadhead would become Wrexhamâ€™s biggest ever signing, beating the Â£2 million addition of Sam Smith from Reading earlier this year. The Red Dragons are also understood to be signing ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore from Sheffield United for Â£4 million.

Photo: Matchday Images



trncbluearmy added 19:26 - Jul 29

Like Broadhead,fine player but Â£7m will be hard to turn down fir a squad player 5

billlm added 19:26 - Jul 29

Wrexham certainly going for it, 2

Andy32Cracknell added 19:26 - Jul 29

Big mistake if we let Broadhead leave 16

GoingUp added 19:31 - Jul 29

He's part of our promotion teams DNA. Offers us something different to our other forwards but we are not short in that dept. 7m profit in the coffees 4

RobITFC added 19:32 - Jul 29

Take the money and run! -3

Edmundo added 19:32 - Jul 29

Broadhesd is quality: along with Hirst, he is criminally underrated by many on here imho. 19

oioihardy added 19:33 - Jul 29

Hes quality but 7mil is good money for him dont want him to leave though . Hes a beast at championship level 6

GoingUp added 19:34 - Jul 29

Letting him play for a rival? 3

Stato added 19:35 - Jul 29

Played an important part in our journey but most of the squad will need churning over the next 12 months so right that some are sold now especially Â£7m for a Â£3.5m player 0

ArnieM added 19:36 - Jul 29

Â£7m LOL 0

Linkboy13 added 19:36 - Jul 29

Can be a match winner on his day good technically fine finisher best used as an impact player off the bench do to lack of consistency has had injury problems. 7 million is a good offer from Wrexham but wouldn't be to upset if he stayed. 1

Linkboy13 added 19:36 - Jul 29

Wickets added 19:37 - Jul 29

How long has Broady got left on his contract? Is this his last year . 0

Sir_Monte_Carlo added 19:40 - Jul 29

Like him a lot, but he's not a certain starter and that's very, very good money for him. If he's keen on a move back to Wales good luck to him. 0

ElGuaje4 added 19:40 - Jul 29

Thought he was one of only 2-3 players last season who could go past a man without getting shoved off the ball and always seemed to look more dangerous with him in the side 8

MickMillsTash added 19:43 - Jul 29

IF he was going to play 35 games next year I would say NO but will he ?

He was great at Fulham and Bournemouth away last year and probably should have played more. Does not pass the Ashton physical test 1

have_a_word_with_him added 19:43 - Jul 29

If we didn't have Hutchinson, Philogene, Szmodics, Clarke, Burns, Ogbene and Chaplin I'd be crying out no as Broadhead is an absolutely fantastic player. But we're so overstocked especially now at Championship. Is a reasonable offer although feel he's worth more. 3

flykickingbybgunn added 19:47 - Jul 29

With our current squad Broady is always going to be a 70th minute sub. If he is happy with that let him stay.



If he wants away, to go to train from the Wrexham shed, (they only have half a training ground), then let him go and wish him well. We will have had his services for nothing. 2

DavoIPB added 19:47 - Jul 29

So that's most of our good players gone. Broadhead quality and so under used 0

rkl added 19:51 - Jul 29

Would prefer to keep, certainly not sell to another Championship side. 4

JimmyP45 added 19:54 - Jul 29

One of the best players at the club. I hope this doesnâ€™t happen.



This summer feels like: Sale, Ipswich Town squad. Everyone must go! 0

WestSussexBlue added 19:57 - Jul 29

Â£7 Million! Ha ha ha.

Not sure weâ€™d accept that, unfortunately I do feel Broady will be gone this summer though.

Shame, I like him and heâ€™s still got so much to offer this season. 1

baxter041120 added 19:58 - Jul 29

Read back on my comment couple days ago before last friendly I said I had 2 info sources that he was going and Ipswich donâ€™t want him they want him out his not in the plans. 0

Global_Blue added 20:01 - Jul 29

I agree with Edmundo - he's underrated and when he's playing well can be the difference, unlocking defences. IMO he should have been given more playing time. Maybe it's a sign of having been in the PL last year and the daft money that's thrown around, but my initial thought was 7 mil is nowhere near enough. I'd like to keep him, I certainly think he's proven himself more than Philogene or Ogbene (who we've not seen enough of to be able to properly judge him), not that i dont like them. 1

Bazza8564 added 20:02 - Jul 29

Â£7m for a guy who is 3rd or 4th choice in our squad. Come on, this is a no brainer. Let him go and invest in someone who will play, stop living in the past 3

