Ipswich Town 2-1 Charlton Athletic - Match Report

Tuesday, 29th Jul 2025 21:44 Jack Clarke and Ali Al-Hamadi were on target as the Blues beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 in their penultimate friendly of the summer at Colchester Unitedâ€™s JobServe Community Stadium. Town were on top throughout with all the goals coming in the second half, while Ashley Young made his first appearance for the club as a sub alongside Omari Hutchinson, back after his England U21s heroics over the summer. Manager Kieran McKenna said on Friday that the XI which came on after 65 minutes at Aberdeen would start this evening and that was essentially the case but with three changes. Christian Walton was in goal with Ben Johnson, who started at Pittodrie, at right-back and Conor Townsend on the left. Luke Woolfenden was at right centre-half with Cedric Kipre to his left. In central midfield, Cameron Humphreys was joined by Finley Barbrook, an unused sub on Friday, with Chieo Ogbene on the right, Conor Chaplin in the middle and Jack Clarke, another starter at Aberdeen, on the left having been used on the right so far in pre-season. Ali Al-Hamadi was the lone striker. Young and Hutchinson, who are behind on their pre-seasons, were named on the bench for the Blues along with Elkan Baggott, a second-half sub at Aberdeen, Dara Oâ€™Shea, Leif Davis, Jack Taylor, Sammie Szmodics, Jaden Philogene, George Hirst, David Button and Aro Muric. Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead, who is strongly linked with a move to Wrexham, were absent from the squad, as were Azor Matusiwa, Alex Palmer and Jacob Greaves with a Town side largely made up of U21s having played Colchester United in a friendly this afternoon, the Uâ€™s winning 1-0. Charlton included two trialists in their XI, one-time Middlesbrough and Aston Villa left-back Joe Bennett and Dexter Lembikisa, a 21-year-old right-back from Wolves. There was little action of note until the 16th minute when Ogbene did well down the right and his low cross was deflected behind. From the corner, the ball reached Chaplin beyond the far post but the linesman raised his flag as the diminutive forward, wearing the captainâ€™s armband, nodded back into the danger zone. Town began to control things and on 20 determined pressing from Clarke led to the Addicks right-back losing the ball and finding Al-Hamadi on the left of the box. The Iraq international cut back to Chaplin but his effort was blocked. In the 27th minute, Clarke was fouled just outside the area. The ball was tapped to the ex-Sunderland man, whose shot deflected off the wall through to Al-Hamadi, who missed his back-heel, then wafted at it a second time it sent it wide. Three minutes later, with Town well in control, Humphreys sent the ball wide to Ogbene, who crossed low to Al-Hamadi, who with his back to goal laid it off to Humphreys breaking into the area but his shot was blocked by keeper Thomas Kaminski. On 33, following a corner taken short on the left, Clarke teed-up Barbrook on the edge of the box, the midfielder, who wasnâ€™t looking out of place in the senior side, took a touch before hitting a well-struck shot which caught a defender and looped over.

Six minutes later, Kipre cut out an attempted Charlton break on halfway and eventually Chaplin cleverly turned his man on the edge of the box and fed through Al-Hamadi but the former AFC Wimbledon man staggered as he hit a low shot straight at Kaminski. That was the last action of a half which the Blues had largely controlled and from which they ought to have claimed the lead. Town had created three decent chances, Al-Hamadi having been unable to take two of them and Humphreysâ€™ effort from the Iraq internationalâ€™s lay-back having been stopped by the visitorsâ€™ keeper. Barbrook, who had again impressed, wasnâ€™t too far away with his strike which deflected over. At the other end, Walton in the Blues goal had been untested with the Town backline having been comfortable. Walton didnâ€™t return for the second half with Aro Muric, whose 2024/25 ended in March due to a shoulder injury which required surgery, taking over. Other than that, it was the same XI for Town with Charlton making two, Zach Mitchell and Ibrahim Fullah taking over from Kayne Ramsay and Joe Rankin-Costello. Town finally took the lead in the 51st minute. Humphreys picked up a loose pass a third of the way into the Charlton half to the left and fed Clarke ahead of him. The ex-Sunderland man brought it forward and inside across a number of defenders before smashing a shot across Kaminski and into the net from not far inside the area towards the right. The Bluesâ€™ lead lasted only four minutes. Following a corner, the ball was cross from the left, it was headed towards the far post, then diverted against the bar by an outstretched Charlton boot and the rebound was slammed in by Tanto Olaofe. But parity lasted only another four minutes with the Blues retaking the lead in the 58th minute. After a throw-in on the right, Johnson pumped a ball over the top for Al-Hamadi between the sleeping Charlton central defenders and the one-time Wycombe man shot low past the advancing Kaminski. Addicks manager Nathan Jonesâ€™s frustration with his players was clear. Just before the hour, after an Al-Hamadi drag-back on halfway had drawn cheers from the crowd, Clarke burst into the area, was stopped in his tracks but regained the ball and appeared to be fouled, but the referee waved away Bluesâ€™ protests. In the 62nd minute, Young, making his first appearance for Town since signing last week, and Hutchinson, playing his first game of pre-season, replaced Johnson and Ogbene to a warm ovation from the Bluesâ€™ support. The Addicks swapped keeper Kaminski and trialist Bennett for Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Josh Edwards. The change took place ahead of a free-kick awarded after Chaplin had been pulled but the captain-on-the-night curled his effort over. Three minutes later, Barbrook and Young exchanged passes and the academy product hit a volley on the half-turn which struck a defender and went behind for a corner with the fans behind the goal claiming a penalty. From the flag-kick, Kipre bundled the ball wide at the far post. Charlton made seven more subs in the 72nd minute Lloyd Jones, Amari'i Bell, Conor Coventry, Greg Docherty, Rob Apter, Tyreece Campbell and Charlie Kelman replacing Alex Mitchell, Macaulay Gillesphey, Lembikisa, Karoy Anderson, Sonny Carey, Daniel Kanu, goalscorer Olaofe Moments after the changes, Young sent Hutchinson away on the right, the forward feinting one way and then the other before hitting a defender with his shot. Town made four changes of their own on 74, Szmodics, Baggott, Hirst, who took the armband, Taylor and Philogene coming on for Chaplin, Woolfenden, Al-Hamadi, Barbrook and Clarke. Five minutes later, keeper Muric made a superb stop to keep the Blues in front. Coventry took a short corner to Campbell, who crossed towards Jones, whose top-corner-bound header was brilliantly tipped past the corner of post and bar by the Kosovo international. As the game moved towards its final five minutes, Hutchinson laid the ball back to Taylor on the right, the midfielder drifting over a cross which Baggott headed only just over. Almost immediately at the other end, a Charlton shot flew across the face of Muricâ€™s goal and wide from the left. In the 89th minute, Szmodics, back at his hometown club where he started his career, almost added to Townâ€™s lead. Hirst flicked a header into the former Colchester manâ€™s path on the right and the Irish international took it into the area and across a number of defenders before hitting a shot which deflected over. That was the last action of a friendly which the Blues deservedly won and had chances to have done so more comfortably. Town were the better side in the first half but without making it tell but Clarkeâ€™s excellently taken goal after the break got their noses in front before the South Londoners got back on terms with their first shot on goal. But the Blues made the most of some shambolic Charlton defending to score the second, Al-Hamadi taking the opportunity clinically. From there, Town ought to have scored more with Baggott going close with a header and Hutchinson, who quickly forged a relationship with Young down the right, and Szmodics having efforts blocked inside the box. The Blues end whatâ€™s been an impressive pre-season campaign away against French Ligue 1 Auxerre on Saturday. Town: Walton (Muric 46), Johnson (Young 62), Woolfenden (Baggott 74), Kipre, Townsend, Barbrook (Taylor 74), Humphreys, Ogbene (Hutchinson 62), Chaplin (c) (Szmodics 74), J Clarke, Al-Hamadi (Hirst 74). Unused: Button, Oâ€™Shea, Davis. Charlton: Kaminski (Maynard-Brewer 63), Ramsay (Z Mitchell 46), A Mitchell (Jones 72), Gillesphey (Bell 72), Lembikisa (Coventry 72), Rankin-Costello (Fullah 46), Anderson (Docherty 72), Carey (Apter 72), Bennett (Edwards 63), Kanu (Campbell 72), Olaofe (Kelman 72). Unused: Ahadme, Mbick.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MVBlue added 21:46 - Jul 29

Get in there Towen. Up the Blues!!! 0

runningout added 21:48 - Jul 29

this was a good game that highlighted what most of us know 0

Bluearmy_81 added 21:49 - Jul 29

Muric played well as it wasnâ€™t a game he was told to throwâ€¦ -9

TimmyH added 21:50 - Jul 29

Al-Hamadi strikes! :) good little pre season work out not to be taken too seriously as long as there are no injuries picked up. 0

blueboy1981 added 21:56 - Jul 29

Well Done Al Hamadi - another one for his knockers ! 0

Broadbent23 added 22:00 - Jul 29

AH can definitely be our third striker. This game feels like a training game with loads of team changes. Result positive but the French game is more important. COYB. 0

londonben added 22:09 - Jul 29

Good to see Muric doing well. Heâ€™s still young for a keeper and I think thereâ€™s a top player in there somewhereâ€¦ 0

Gforce added 22:10 - Jul 29

Where has Ali's hair gone ? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments