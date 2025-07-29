Town and Boro Agree Hackney Fee

Tuesday, 29th Jul 2025 22:33 Town and Middlesbrough have agreed a fee for midfielder Hayden Hackney, TWTD understands. A fortnight ago, TWTD revealed that the Blues have been chasing Hackney all summer but that they had stepped up their interest and made an approach to the Teessiders. We understand the clubs have now agreed a fee below the £20 million figure reported elsewhere over the weekend with Boro ultimately set to receive £15 million after add-ons. However, the player is still biding his time before making a decision on his future with Premier League interest having been anticipated this summer. However, none has, so far, been forthcoming. The Blues have spoken to the player regarding terms, again significantly below what was reported at the weekend, having been given permission by the Teessiders. On Saturday, Hackney was left out of the Boro side which drew 2-2 with Rangers at Ibrox due to a minor injury, which manager Rob Edwards insisted had nothing to do with the Redcar-born schemer’s future. “H felt a little bit of pain in the back of his knee yesterday and at the minute, we can’t risk anything,” he told Teesside Live. “We wouldn’t want to do that with any player at this time. It’s nothing to do with anything transfer-wise. There was genuine pain there and Reidy [head physio Adam Reid] said it’s just not worth the risk. “We kept him at home where he’s able to get some treatment. Listen, we have got good players and there is always going to be interest and speculation. But this one was genuinely just a bit of pain in the knee and is genuinely nothing to worry about.” Despite having signed Dutchman Azor Matusiwa from Rennes in France, the Blues are in the market for more central midfielders with loanees Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips having moved on at the end of the season, Massimo Luongo released before joining Millwall and skipper Sam Morsy switching to Kuwait SC earlier in the week. One-time Scunthorpe loanee Hackney, who is contracted until the summer of 2027, came through the youth system at Boro, his local club, having joined the club as an U10. He was part of the England U21s squad which won the European Championships in Slovakia last month alongside Town forward Omari Hutchinson.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ashp19 added 22:35 - Jul 29

Promising! 1

cressi added 22:39 - Jul 29

If his not playing us to try and get premier league move we need a time frame then move on had enough of the Billy Jean and Broja sagas last season. 2

Broadbent23 added 22:41 - Jul 29

Fingers crossed. Any Premier team would use him as a squad member. We just need Ed to speak to him. 1

DavoIPB added 22:47 - Jul 29

Makes sense from his perspective. Not guaranteed we go up, chance of prem football this season. -2

victorysquad added 22:49 - Jul 29

Clearly a talented player but he needs to make a decision now as the season is fast approaching. 0

dingus added 22:54 - Jul 29

Haven't really seen him play before, from the highlights video he reminds me of Morsy. The way he's comfortable taking the ball in tight spaces, beating his marker with a quick turn, then carrying the ball up the pitch. 0

BurleysGloryDays added 22:55 - Jul 29

Looks a superb player for our system, really hoping this one comes off 0

bayleycr added 22:57 - Jul 29

Could be a great signing, and watching those YouTube clips would bring the mobility and forward momentum from midfield we need.



Am thinking Hackney and Matusiwa behind Szmodics/Chaplin at 10, Philogene/Clarke left and Hutchinson/Ogbene/Burns right, with Hirst and AN Other up top. Could be potent. 1

trevski_s added 23:03 - Jul 29

Hackney and Matusiwa as the two in the middle (one more pace and probably box to box and one more defensive minded) and then Humphreys and Taylor to come off the bench YES PLEASE 0

trevski_s added 23:05 - Jul 29

Also great the deal seems less than what was originally reported 0

ITFCkyle1878 added 23:10 - Jul 29

Boro are adamant it would be nowhere near this figure though? Surely Ashton hasn’t pulled off this miracle!?!? 0

Linkboy13 added 23:11 - Jul 29

I would normally be a bit sceptical about signings from the championship if we are going to make a go of it in the Premier league but Hackney has something that J Clarke and Philogene hasn't got physicality so stands a better chance of doing it at a higher level. Putting my neutral hat on if i was a player of his undoubted ability and looking to develop my game even more i would be looking to play in the Premier league. But being a biased Town fan i would be delighted if he joined us. 0

Gforce added 23:15 - Jul 29

I'll believe it ,when I see him sat next to Ashton signing that contract, then I might watch the video's. 2

runningout added 23:23 - Jul 29

what will be will be 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 23:40 - Jul 29

Linkboy not sure why you’re comparing Jaden or Clarke to this guy completely different players and positions. All young and will get better. The Jaden bashing pisses me off if I’m honest the guy was pulled pillar to post by his agent and Emery last season then was expected to be our savior in the handful of games he played. People really need to get realistic with expectations 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments