Clarke Suffers Injury Blow, Wrexham Target Broadhead Rested

Tuesday, 29th Jul 2025 22:43 Town full-back Harry Clarke missed todayâ€™s friendly against Charlton at Colchester having picked up a leg injury in training, while a number of other players were rested, including Wrexham target Nathan Broadhead. The 24-year-old is set to undergo a scan but there are concerns the former Arsenal academy player is facing a while on the sidelines, which would be a further blow after his loan spell at Sheffield United was cut short last season due to a plantaris injury which required surgery. Meanwhile, Jacob Greaves missed out due to illness and Alex Palmer and Azor Matusiwa were rested. We understand Broadhead was rested due to the Wrexham interest, reported earlier. The Welsh side have made an approach for the former Everton man but with the cash on offer below the Â£7 million claimed. Town are not actively looking to sell, but a significant fee could persuade them with Jack Clarke and Jaden Philogene playing similar roles to Broadhead.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



jas0999 added 22:49 - Jul 29

Need new additions. Quickly. 0

cressi added 22:50 - Jul 29

Poor Harry would get injured hanging the washing out. 0

bayleycr added 22:59 - Jul 29

Got to feel for Harry Clarke

With Ashley Young and Ben Johnson he might have been 3rd choice I guess, and with O'Shea able to cover RB then don't see the need to recruit for RB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments