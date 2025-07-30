Wrexham Closing in On Broadhead Signing

Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 09:51 Town are understood to have accepted a fee from Wrexham for forward Nathan Broadhead. Yesterday, it emerged that the Red Dragons had made an approach to the Blues for the Wales international, who was left out of the squad for the friendly against Charlton at Colchester. Itâ€™s now reported by the EADT that a fee ultimately worth Â£7.5 million with add-ons has been agreed. Rumours of Wrexham interest in Broadhead have been circulating all close season with the former Everton man having been in and out of the Town side last season in the Premier League. Last summer, Broadhead was close to moving to former loan club Sunderland on deadline day but the Bluesâ€™ move to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal broke down and the Bangor-born attacker remained at Portman Road. Broadhead is set to become Wrexhamâ€™s biggest ever signing, beating the Â£5 million recently paid to Nottingham Forest for Lewis Oâ€™Brien. The newly promoted side are also understood to be signing ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore from Sheffield United for Â£4 million.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



chenners17 added 09:53 - Jul 30

Wrexhams front 3 going to be broady, kieffer Moore and Josh windass. Fair play 2

Suffolk_n_Proud added 09:58 - Jul 30

Will be sad to see him go, good luck Nathan 3

Rimsy added 10:04 - Jul 30

Shame if he goes, but it's the one position we are well stocked, so he wouldn't get much game time here. Can't blame him for moving on, good luck to him. 2

trulyblue added 10:05 - Jul 30

Can't help thinking that we'll regret this one. 3

thechangingman added 10:07 - Jul 30

I guess it'd be impossible for a Welsh player to ignore the lure of Wrexham, with it's deep pockets and Hollywood Glitter.



Wishing him all the best in his next, very public, adventure... 1

howsey51 added 10:08 - Jul 30

Thought he was a standout performer last year and didnâ€™t look out of place in the prem when he played in the latter half. Be sad to see him go but we have a lot of competition in that position. Sad that so many of our heroes from the 2 promotion years moving on but time marches onâ€¦. 1

JonDouglas4Ballondor added 10:08 - Jul 30

It was sat behind me yesterday at the Colchester game, kept his head down. Don't blame him for wanting to leave, been a great, great player but way too good to be third choice. I would personally keep him but hey ho, good luck to him. 0

bigolconnor added 10:13 - Jul 30

Iâ€™ve no idea why McKenna doesnâ€™t like Broadhead. Heâ€™s been trying to get rid of him for a while now. Broady has the best footballing brain in the squad. Maybe didnâ€™t track back enough. 2

timkatieadamitfc added 10:19 - Jul 30

Looked a better team when he was playing last year imo, and again just imo there were people playing in front of him because of the fees we had paid for them.

Did more than Clarke/Philogene put together, and looked like he was one of only a very few players who could cut it in the prem, should have played a lot more minutes.

Good player, and given what he did the last year we were in the championship, think we may regret this.

Good luck Nathan. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 10:33 - Jul 30

Hate this. Not for the legacy and great moments he has given us, but because he has a skillset which none of our other attacking midfleiders have. Now, if we are getting Josh Brownhill in, then I can very quickly come to terms with this....and Broady is properly loved in Wales and has earned a big (I hope for him) payday. 0

Tedray added 10:35 - Jul 30

Pity the offer was not for Chaplin who offers no physical threat. Broady however is a good player with something about him. Overall in the circs it is probably best for all concerned to do the deal. It should enable Nathan to have reguar first team football provided of course that he remains injury free. 0

ArmaghBlue added 10:36 - Jul 30

As good as he was when playing, maybe his fitness concerns are a part of this decision to sell, should it happen. 0

